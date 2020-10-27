There's nothing worse than being in a Netflix rut. It's the feeling you've seen everything worth watching on the streaming giant, which will most likely end with binge watching every season of The Office (again). Before you fall back into a cycle of re-bingeing old TV shows, pull yourself out of a streaming hole with action packed movies sure to leave you at the edge of your seat.

Luckily for you, Netflix has something for everybody, whether you're looking for a film filled with romance, drama, comedy, or in this case, action. There's no shortage of good movies streaming on Netflix across genres, and some of the best movies on Netflix are jam-packed with action and excitement, to hopefully make you feel like less of a slug for staying in—again. It's okay, we're not judging—we chose Netflix, too.

When it comes to action movies, Netflix has a wide range of options to pick from, from the animated hit Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse to classics like Total Recall. Diehard action fan or newbie to the genre, Netflix has got you covered.