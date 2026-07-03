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DALLAS - AUGUST 3: Chuck Norris (as Cordell 'Cord' Walker) stars in the CBS television series "Walker, Texas Ranger," August 1993.
Pop Culture

Chuck Norris Dead at 86: We Look Back at Some of the Best 'Chuck Norris Facts'

The action star's death at the age of 86 was announced by his family on Friday.

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 03: Martial artist/actor Chuck Norris make his Wizard World Comic Con debut during Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia 2017 - Day 3 at Pennsylvania Convention Center on June 3, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Chuck Norris Dead at 86, Family Announces: 'He Inspired Millions'

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time," the action star's family said in a statement.

Trace William Cowen119 days ago
Left: Druski in a red leather jacket. Right: Timothee Chalamet in a white suit with curly hair.
Pop Culture

Druski and Timothée Chalamet Are Discussing Doing a Buddy Cop Movie Like 'Bad Boys'

Druski envisions the possible project as being akin to the 'Bad Boys' or 'Rush Hour' action-comedy franchises.

Trace William Cowen134 days ago
James Cameron wearing a black suit, against a dark background.
Pop Culture

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ May Be Shorter Than ‘The Way of Water’ — James Cameron Explains Why

The director revealed the runtime for the upcoming sequel — and hinted at why it’s not the same length as its predecessor.

Griff Griffin288 days ago
Split image. Left: Leonardo DiCaprio with a rifle. Right: Beyoncé in a patterned dress, with Kendrick Lamar in a green jacket.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar Soundtrack New Trailer for Leonardo DiCaprio's ‘One Battle After Another’

Their 2016 collaboration "Freedom" sets the tone for Paul Thomas Anderson's new action-packed epic.

Alex Ocho358 days ago
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Two men in security uniforms with "GUARDIAN" vests stand in front of a vehicle. The scene is dimly lit with blue and red lighting.
Pop Culture

Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson Get Caught Up in $60 Million Casino Heist in 'The Pickup' Trailer

Keke Palmer commandeers an armored truck in the upcoming action-comedy.

Trace William Cowen403 days ago
A helicopter and car engage in a high-speed chase with fireworks in the desert during sunset, evoking an action-packed scene
Life

YouTuber Arrested for Shooting Fireworks From Helicopter at Speeding Lamborghini in Wild Video

If convicted, the 24-year-old faces up to 10 years behind bars.

Jose Martinez764 days ago
vin diesel is seen pointing at you
Pop Culture

Company Says It’ll Pay Someone $1,000 to Watch Every ‘Fast & Furious’ Movie While Taking Notes on Car Damage

This company is putting up $1,000 for the temporary role of 'Fast &amp; Furious' claims adjuster. To sweeten the deal, they're also throwing in $100 for snacks.

Trace William Cowen1167 days ago
karl urban at sxsw festival
Pop Culture

‘The Boys’ Star Karl Urban in Discussions About Playing Johnny Cage in ‘Mortal Kombat 2’

A source close to the situation tells Complex that Karl Urban is indeed in final discussions about taking on the role of Johnny Cage in ‘Mortal Kombat 2.’

Trace William Cowen1170 days ago
Brad Pitt appears onstage during an international awards ceremony.
Pop Culture

Brad Pitt Will Drive Formula 1 Car at British Grand Prix Filming 'Top Gun: Maverick' Director's Next Movie

The untitled Formula One movie from 'Top Gun: Maverick' director Joseph Kosinski stars Brad Pitt and features seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer.

Jose Martinez1170 days ago
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dune part two trailer still
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Star in Long-Awaited ‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer

Timothée Chalamet is joined by Zendaya in the continuation of director Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' adaptation, which hits theaters this November.

Trace William Cowen1171 days ago
anthony mackie in peacock trailer for twisted metal
Pop Culture

'Twisted Metal' Rides Again: Anthony Mackie Stars in Teaser Trailer for New Series Based on PlayStation Classic

The streamer’s adaptation of the beloved video game franchise features Anthony Mackie, Neve Campbell, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and more.

Trace William Cowen1176 days ago
Screenshot from trailer for 'The Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'
Pop Culture

Here's the Debut Trailer for 'The Hunger Games' Prequel 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes'

'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes' prequel features a star-studded cast that includes Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Peter Dinklage, and more.

Jose Martinez1177 days ago
transformers new trailer still
Pop Culture

Watch the New ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ Trailer

Dominique Fishback, fresh off her 'Swarm' starring turn, leads the cast of the next entry in the 'Transformers' franchise. A new trailer was released Thursday.

Trace William Cowen1177 days ago
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington in the trailer for 'The Equalizer 3'
Pop Culture

Denzel Washington Reunites With ‘Man on Fire’ Co-Star Dakota Fanning in ‘The Equalizer 3’ Trailer

Denzel Washington is back in the first trailer for 'The Equalizer 3,' and he’s joined by Dakota Fanning almost two decades after they starred in 'Man on Fire.'

Joe Price1179 days ago
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