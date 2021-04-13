The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is keeping up with recent trends by revamping the iconic series for a new generation. Yet instead of giving the show the typical reboot treatment, original cast member, Alfonso Ribeiro, claims that the new Fresh Prince will be a creative spin on the show’s concept.

During an exclusive interview with E! News’ Justin Sylvester, Ribeiro describes the new series as a “reimagining” of the original Fresh Prince.

“I like to call it a reimagining,” he said before explaining that this upcoming series will be a whole new look at the idea. “We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept. A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show.”

Ribeiro went on to detail how the show will differ from the original series. For starters, the new Fresh Prince won’t be a fun-loving family sitcom. Instead, it will be a dramatized take on the story told in the show’s iconic theme song.

“It’s not even based on the show. It’s based on the theme song. It’s a completely different thing. It’s drama. It’s not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don’t really know anything more,” he continued. “But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let’s take a concept and turn it into a different show.”

Ribeiro played Will Smith’s polar-opposite cousin Carlton in the series that ran from 1990 to 1996. In September 2020, Smith and the cast announced that NBC’s Peacock streaming service gave them a deal with a two-season order of a reimagined version of The Fresh Prince.

The new series is based on Morgan Cooper’s Fresh Prince mock trailer. The clip went viral prompting Smith and his team to create a concept set in modern-day Bel-Air.

“Set in modern-day America, BEL-AIR is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air,” a release from Peacock said at the time. “With a reimagined vision, BEL-AIR will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions, and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”