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mulan
Pop Culture

Original 'Mulan' Voice Actress Explains How Her Remake Cameo Happened

With the arrival of 'Mulan' on Disney+ as premium video-on-demand content, fans of the original were surprised to discover a nod to the animated original.

Joe Price2140 days ago
World Premiere of Disney's 'MULAN'
Pop Culture

'#BoycottMulan' Campaign Sparked After Lead Actress' Remarks Against Hong Kong Protesters Resurface

The controversy was sparked when the film's lead actress Liu Yifei showed support for the Hong Kong police and condemned the region's protestors.

Xavier Hamilton2142 days ago
Niki Caro and Yifei Liu attend the "Mulan" photocall.
Pop Culture

Disney Will Release 'Mulan' on Disney+ in September for $30

After a run of delays, Disney will go the video-on-demand route with 'Mulan,' by making it available on Disney+ for $29.99 starting in September.

Gavin Evans2174 days ago
disney
Pop Culture

Disney Could Reportedly Lose as Much as $350,000 a Day Due to COVID-19

The novel coronavirus has resulted in the pausing of multiple high-dollar productions for the studio.

Trace William Cowen2317 days ago
mulan trailer
Pop Culture

Disney Shares Final Trailer for Live-Action 'Mulan' During Super Bowl

'Mulan' hits theaters on March 27.

Jose Martinez2358 days ago
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mulan
Pop Culture

Fans Disappointed With Mushu Not Being Included in New Live-Action 'Mulan' Trailer

Disney unleashed a new trailer for its live-action remake of 'Mulan' on Thursday ahead of its March 2020 release.

Joe Price2417 days ago
mulan
Pop Culture

Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan' Gets a New Trailer

The movie is out next March and stars Liu Yifei.

Trace William Cowen2417 days ago
Liu Yifei
Pop Culture

'Mulan' Star Liu Yifei Shows Support for Hong Kong Police, Prompting Boycott

As the Hong Kong demonstrations and protests continue, 'Mulan' remake​​​​​​​ star Liu Yifei has courted controversy after expressing support for police.

Joe Price2528 days ago
Disney's 'Mulan'
Pop Culture

Here's the First Trailer for Disney's Live-Action 'Mulan'

The remake will hit theaters March 2020.

Joshua Espinoza2568 days ago
Disney signage inside a shopping mall.
Pop Culture

Release of Live Action Version of Disney's 'Mulan' Pushed Back From 2018 to 2020

You’re going to have to wait a bit longer.

Gavin Evans3061 days ago
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McDonald's
Pop Culture

McDonald's Officially Restocks Szechuan Sauce for All You 'Rick and Morty' Fans

McDonald's released 20 million of the highly anticipated sauce cups nationwide.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3064 days ago
Rick and Morty press junket
Pop Culture

McDonald’s Briefly Revives Szechuan Sauce After ‘Rick and Morty’ Story Arc

Rick's never-ending conquest for Szechuan Teriyaki sauce gets McDonald's to bring back a 'Mulan' promotion for one day.

Omar Burgess3206 days ago

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