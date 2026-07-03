Grandmaster Flash

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Nathaniel Glover aka Kidd Creole is pictured at his trial in the murder of John Jolly, 55
Music

Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Sentenced to 16 Years for Manslaughter

After he was found guilty of manslaughter last month in the stabbing of a homeless man, rapper Kidd Creole has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Joe Price1534 days ago
Nathaniel Glover is pictured at his trial in the murder of John Jolly
Music

Kidd Creole of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five Found Guilty of Manslaughter in 2017 Stabbing of Homeless Man

Creole, a member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, argued he acted in self-defense when he stabbed 55-year-old John Jolly in the streets of NYC.

Joshua Espinoza1562 days ago
dr. dre 2021
Music

Dr. Dre Has Been Playing Unreleased New Music for Legendary Hip-Hop Artists

Just a week after showing off new material to Grandmaster Flash, Dr. Dre blessed D.I.T.C. legend Diamond D with some previously unheard music.

Brad Callas1802 days ago
Duke Bootee
Music

Writer and Producer of "The Message," Duke Bootee, Dies at 69

1982's "The Message" was written by Bootee and Melle Mel to depict the dilapidated state of New York City at the time and respond to the transit strike.

Xavier Hamilton1993 days ago
Swizz Beatz at the 62nd Grammy Awards
Music

Swizz Beatz Thinks Today's Rappers Should Pay 'Taxes' to Hip-Hop's Founders

Swizz Beatz says today's rap stars should be paying "taxes" to the founder's of hip-hop for giving us the "freedom of speech to go forward."

Gavin Evans2256 days ago
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Lil Wayne
Music

Fan-Made Supercut Collects Half-Hour of Lil Wayne Praise From JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Eminem, and More

Regardless of how some of his later projects were received, Lil Wayne is unequivocally one of the most influential rappers of the past 20 years.

Joe Price2606 days ago
Shameik Moore Grandmaster Flash The Get Down
Pop Culture

Grandmaster Flash Takes Shameik Moore to School for 'The Get Down'

After the legendary DJ taught the actor everything he knew about the birth of hip-hop in Baz Lurhmann's Netflix series, the lesson continues in the Bronx.

Erika Ramirez3612 days ago
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Style

'The Get Down' Costume Designer on Letting Jaden Smith Paint All Over His Costumes

'The Get Down' costume director explains what it was like collaborating with Jaden Smith and Grandmaster Flash.

Cameron Wolf3622 days ago
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Pop Culture

Go Where the Money Is: Why Nas and Other A-List Musicians Are Getting Into TV

A-List musicians like Nas and Questlove are making musical magic happen on 'The Get Down' and 'Roots.'

Whitney Friedlander3624 days ago
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Pop Culture

Grandmaster Flash Gives You an Inside Look at the Creation of 'The Get Down'

Grandmaster Flash takes you behind the curtain of 'The Get Down,' which premieres on Netflix Aug. 12.

Trace William Cowen3637 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nas and Baz Luhrmann Bring South Bronx History to Netflix in 'The Get Down' Trailer

Netflix’s 'The Get Down,’ from Nas and Bax Luhrmann, follows a group of South Bronx teens during the 1970s rise of hip-hop and punk.

Trace William Cowen3644 days ago
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Music

Personalized 1982 Grandmaster Flash Mixtape Surfaces Online

A little piece of hip-hop history.

Chris Mench3727 days ago
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Pop Culture

Marvel Unleashes Even More Hip-Hop Variant Covers Featuring N.W.A., Nicki Minaj, and More

The latest batch continues Marvel's trend of actually being really good at variant covers.

Trace William Cowen3989 days ago

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