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Learn about New York in the '70s from a Hip-Hop legend before you tune into Peacock's 'The Continental: From the World of John Wick.'Jameel Raeburn
Music
Watch Dave Chappelle Get Emotional While Meeting Grandmaster Flash and Furious 5's Scorpio: 'It Is an Honor'
Dave Chappelle was almost overcome with emotion when he got to meet one of his childhood idols at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
Hip-hop was born in 1972. It wouldn't be until '82 though, that rap music would go from boomboxes to being broadcast right into your living room.Gabriel Alvarez
Don Cartegena gives us the inside scoop on his new video, helping Kid Creole's family, and a whole lot more.Shawn Setaro