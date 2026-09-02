Pop Culture

'Tulsa King' Season 4 Sets October Return as Dwight Gets Back to 'Dirty Business'

Sylvester Stallone returns October 16 on Paramount+ as Dwight battles corrupt politicians, new enemies, and a devastating personal loss.

'Tulsa King' Season 4 Finally Has a Release Date
Image Courtesy of Paramount+. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Paramount+ will premiere Tulsa King Season 4 on October 16, with Sylvester Stallone returning as Dwight Manfredi.
  • Dwight tries to legitimize his empire while facing corrupt politicians, new enemies, a crushing personal loss, and an unresolved debt to FBI agent Musso.
  • Gretchen Mol and Richie Stephens join the cast as Amanda Clark and rival supplier English Dan, while Paramount+ develops a potential fifth season and Samuel L. Jackson’s Frisco King spinoff.

Dwight Manfredi is officially back in business this fall. Paramount+ has set October 16 for the Season 4 premiere of Tulsa King, ending months of waiting with a new teaser that makes one thing clear: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss isn't getting an easier ride this time around.

According to Deadline, the announcement comes just weeks after Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman said the premiere date was about to drop—and gave the new season a serious vote of confidence.

“It’s an incredible season,” Wiseman said. “Sly [Stallone] is in great form in the show, and there’s going to be some surprises.”

The teaser wastes little time setting the tone. “It’s a dirty business,” Dwight says. “And everyone gets a little stained.”

Season 4 finds Dwight trying to do something that has never come particularly easily to him: go legitimate. Paramount+ says he'll be fighting to legitimize his growing empire while protecting his crew from corrupt politicians, new enemies, and a “crushing personal loss.”

The harder Dwight pushes forward, the more he's forced to fall back on the New York street instincts that got him this far, turning Tulsa into a battleground.

And Kevin Pollak has already warned that the consequences won't be theoretical. Pollak, who plays ruthless FBI Special Agent Musso, previously described Season 4 as “Violence, death, and Sly.”

“It's just more, more, more, more,” Pollak said in June. “If you love the show, it's going to be more.”

As for who ends up dead? Pollak wouldn't name names, but said the casualties could provoke “some outrage” and “maybe some celebration.”

Musso and Dwight aren't finished with each other, either. Season 3 ended with the FBI agent helping Dwight secure a federal liquor license in exchange for incriminating evidence, then leaving him with an ominous reminder: “You f*cking owe me.”

Dwight will have other problems. Gretchen Mol joins Tulsa King as Amanda Clark, while former gangster-turned-actor Richie Stephens has been cast as English Dan, a mid-level crime boss and rival supplier. Martin Starr, Jay Will, Frank Grillo, Garrett Hedlund, Dana Delany, Annabella Sciorra, James Russo and Neal McDonough are among the returning cast.

And Tulsa King is already looking past Season 4. A writers' room has opened for a potential fifth season, with discussions about moving production to New York.

Samuel L. Jackson's Russell Lee Washington Jr. is also getting his own spinoff, Frisco King, after making his debut last season.

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