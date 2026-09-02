'Tulsa King' Season 4 Sets October Return as Dwight Gets Back to 'Dirty Business'

Gretchen Mol and Richie Stephens join the cast as Amanda Clark and rival supplier English Dan, while Paramount+ develops a potential fifth season and Samuel L. Jackson’s Frisco King spinoff.

Dwight tries to legitimize his empire while facing corrupt politicians, new enemies, a crushing personal loss, and an unresolved debt to FBI agent Musso.

Paramount+ will premiere Tulsa King Season 4 on October 16, with Sylvester Stallone returning as Dwight Manfredi.

Dwight Manfredi is officially back in business this fall. Paramount+ has set October 16 for the Season 4 premiere of Tulsa King, ending months of waiting with a new teaser that makes one thing clear: Sylvester Stallone's mob boss isn't getting an easier ride this time around. According to Deadline, the announcement comes just weeks after Paramount+ Head of Originals Jane Wiseman said the premiere date was about to drop—and gave the new season a serious vote of confidence. “It’s an incredible season,” Wiseman said. “Sly [Stallone] is in great form in the show, and there’s going to be some surprises.”