Latest Stories
Oregon Card Shop Suspends 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Events Over Hygiene Complaints
A Beaverton, Oregon shop suspended local 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' tournaments for one week over hygiene complaints and restroom misuse.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Anime Music Video
KIMERU's classic anime closer soundtracks a new visual tribute to Kazuki Takahashi's original manga, with Yugi, Kaiba, and iconic card monsters front and center.
Yu-Gi-Oh! Company Responds to White House Using Anime Clip on Social Media
A clip from the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' series appeared in a post about military action in Iran.
Official Look at the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' x Nike Air Max 95 Collab
Two 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' x Nike Air Max 95s release in September, including a Japan-exclusive colorway.
March’s Best Jewelry: Playboi Carti’s ‘YVL’ Chain, Kai Cenat’s Gold G-Shock, and More
Playboi Carti, Kai Cenat, and more were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in March 2025. Whose was the best?
Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend
From the Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas Adi2000 to the Brain Dead x Asics Gel Nimbus 9 collection, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.
A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas Adi2000 to the Brain Dead x Asics Gel Nimbus 9 collection, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.
‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Reportedly Died Attempting to Rescue People From Drowning
A report appears to indicate Kazuki Takahashi—the 60-year-old creator of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’—died earlier this year while trying to rescue two people from drowning.
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Found Dead at 60
Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the popular 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' franchise, was found floating off the coast of Okinawa Island, Japan, on Wednesday. He was 60.
Petition Looks to Correct ‘Absolute Injustice’ of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Card Game Not Being an Olympic Sport
A new Change.org petition has been launched requesting that the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' trading card game be turned into an official sport of the Olympics.
Man Arrested After Using Rope to Climb Down Roof So He Could Steal Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards
A 28-year-old Tokyo man was arrested after it was suspected that he used a rope to climb down a sixth-story roof before stealing Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.
Every Single 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Card Ever Made on Display in One Place
Got any to trade?