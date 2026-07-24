Yu-Gi-Oh!

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Latest Stories

Participants of the German Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Championships exchange strategy cards in Schkeuditz, Germany, 18 May 2013.
Pop Culture

Oregon Card Shop Suspends 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Events Over Hygiene Complaints

A Beaverton, Oregon shop suspended local 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' tournaments for one week over hygiene complaints and restroom misuse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams25 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh!
Pop Culture

Yu-Gi-Oh! Celebrates 30th Anniversary With Special Anime Music Video

KIMERU's classic anime closer soundtracks a new visual tribute to Kazuki Takahashi's original manga, with Yugi, Kaiba, and iconic card monsters front and center.

Trey Alston64 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh
Pop Culture

Yu-Gi-Oh! Company Responds to White House Using Anime Clip on Social Media

A clip from the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' series appeared in a post about military action in Iran.

Trey Alston133 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh! x Nike Air Max 95
Sneakers

Official Look at the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' x Nike Air Max 95 Collab

Two 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' x Nike Air Max 95s release in September, including a Japan-exclusive colorway.

Victor Deng345 days ago
Kai Cenat's gold jewelry in Brazil.
Style

March’s Best Jewelry: Playboi Carti’s ‘YVL’ Chain, Kai Cenat’s Gold G-Shock, and More

Playboi Carti, Kai Cenat, and more were amongst the celebrities debuting new jewelry in March 2025. Whose was the best?

Mike DeStefano482 days ago
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Sole Collector Release Dates January 25 2023
Sneakers

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From the Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas Adi2000 to the Brain Dead x Asics Gel Nimbus 9 collection, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1278 days ago
Yu-Gi-Oh! x Adidas Adi2000 'Yami Yugi'
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the Yu-Gi-Oh x Adidas Adi2000 to the Brain Dead x Asics Gel Nimbus 9 collection, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1278 days ago
Participants of the German Yu Gi Oh! Trading Card Game Championships.
Pop Culture

‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Creator Kazuki Takahashi Reportedly Died Attempting to Rescue People From Drowning

A report appears to indicate Kazuki Takahashi—the 60-year-old creator of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’—died earlier this year while trying to rescue two people from drowning.

Jose Martinez1382 days ago
'Yu-Gi-Oh!' booth at Tokyo Game Show 2016
Pop Culture

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Kazuki Takahashi Found Dead at 60

Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the popular 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' franchise, was found floating off the coast of Okinawa Island, Japan, on Wednesday. He was 60.

Brad Callas1480 days ago
Participants of the German Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Championships
Pop Culture

Petition Looks to Correct ‘Absolute Injustice’ of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Card Game Not Being an Olympic Sport

A new Change.org petition has been launched requesting that the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' trading card game be turned into an official sport of the Olympics.

Gavin Evans1817 days ago
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Pokémon cards for sale at the Pokémon European International Championships.
Life

Man Arrested After Using Rope to Climb Down Roof So He Could Steal Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cards

A 28-year-old Tokyo man was arrested after it was suspected that he used a rope to climb down a sixth-story roof before stealing Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh! cards.

Gavin Evans1944 days ago

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