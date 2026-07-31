Netflix Faces $105 Million Lawsuit Over Missing Nicolas Cage WWII Film Copy

Netflix is facing a $105 million lawsuit over an allegedly stolen master copy of a yet-to-be-released Nicolas Cage World War II film.

According to documents reviewed by Complex, the lawsuit, filed by Op-Fortitude Ltd. and producer Simon Afram in federal court in California, accuses the streamer of mishandling an unencrypted Digital Cinema Package, or DCP, containing the film Fortitude and thus damaging its commercial value before distributors could acquire it.

The plaintiffs claim the film, which is based on the true story of Operation Fortitude, cost more than $45 million to produce over seven years. It depended heavily, they continue, on maintaining its unreleased status and exclusive market appeal — which is now gone due to the theft.

Per the complaint, Netflix requested the DCP so executives could screen the movie for a potential acquisition. The filmmakers say they hand-delivered the drive on June 15, 2026, and told Netflix both verbally and in writing, “The DCP is unencrypted, so please ensure that it is deleted after the screening.”

The producers say they repeatedly contacted Netflix to retrieve the drive after the screening, but the company delayed returning it.