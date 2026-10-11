Soulja Boy Teases Running for President in 2028

Key Takeaways
- Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way, posted a statement captioned "SOULJA BOY 2028" on Instagram on Saturday, teasing a possible presidential run, according to Billboard.
- The post outlined four priorities: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI, while stopping short of a formal campaign declaration.
- Soulja Boy has brushed close to politics before, from a 2019 Saturday Night Live sketch about him running for president to performing at Trump's Crypto Ball inauguration event in January 2025.
Soulja Boy claims to be the first to do many things, and he intends to also become the first rapper-turned-president.
The rapper, born DeAndre Cortez Way, shared a statement on social media that read "SOULJA BOY 2028," teasing a bid for the White House.
The post named four priorities for his possible campaign: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI.
"From music to business to technology, I've always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what's possible," he wrote. "Now I'm exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."
Soulja Boy has been here before, sort of. Saturday Night Live built a January 2019 sketch around the idea of him running for president, with Chris Redd playing a version of him who claimed credit for inspiring both Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Soulja Boy shared the parody himself when it aired.
He has also been near the current administration's orbit. He performed at the Crypto Ball during Trump's January 2025 inauguration festivities, then brushed off the backlash by saying he was paid well.
Soulja Boy has been very busy lately. Outside of getting ready for his presumed presidential run in two years, the rapper has been busy working on Rapper University, a program launched in direct competition with Kai Cenat’s Streamer University after he didn’t get an invite this year.
On June 9, Soulja Boy threatened Cenat with bad vibes on X, writing, "If you don't let me in Streamer University @KaiCenat we beefin. I let u slide the first time."
After another warning fell on deaf ears, Soulja Boy announced the launch of his own program where, according to the event’s poster, attendees would “learn from Soulja Boy” and “become a rap star.”