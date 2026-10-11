Soulja Boy Teases Running for President in 2028

Soulja Boy claims to be the first to do many things, and he intends to also become the first rapper-turned-president.

The rapper, born DeAndre Cortez Way, shared a statement on social media that read "SOULJA BOY 2028," teasing a bid for the White House.

The post named four priorities for his possible campaign: economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and the future of technology and AI.

"From music to business to technology, I've always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what's possible," he wrote. "Now I'm exploring what it means to bring that same vision to public service. The future starts with a conversation."