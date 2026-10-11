Boosie Badazz Performs “Set It Off” in Front of the White House Amid Presidential Pardon Request

Boosie said he was led to believe the payment would deliver clemency, while JM Burkman & Associates disputes that it agreed to refund half the fee.

The performance comes as Boosie seeks $300,000 back from political operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl after paying them $600,000 to help secure a Trump pardon that never arrived.

Boosie Badazz performed his 2006 hit “Set It Off” on a public sidewalk outside the White House, drawing a small crowd one night after joining the Cash Money & No Limit Tour in D.C.

Boosie Badazz took to the White House sidewalk to perform his music amidst the legal kerfuffle he’s in because of a wish to get pardoned. The Baton Rouge veteran set up and performed "Set It Off" on a public walkway outside the White House, drawing a small crowd of pedestrians who happened to be passing by. Footage of the 2006 single, produced by Mouse On Tha Track, shows him gesturing, dancing, and rapping with the executive mansion visible behind him as fans laugh and dance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., had previously appeared as a special guest the night before at Capital One Arena for the Cash Money & No Limit Tour. While unconfirmed, the stunt may have also been a plea to get Trump’s attention. Boosie has spent months trying to secure a presidential pardon tied to his federal gun case, and he says the attempt cost him hundreds of thousands of dollars. In 2025, he handed $600,000 to political operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl, whom he claims promised to help deliver clemency from President Donald Trump. No pardon arrived. He sued them in March, seeking $300,000, which is half the retainer. "This is what I was led to believe. If you come with this money, you will get a pardon," Boosie said of the arrangement on 60 Minutes. "I just thought, I mean, 'This is the way it's done.' I'm paying these guys, you know? And they're gonna make it happen." He also explained what happened afterwards when the pardon never arrived.