Soulja Boy Says Kai Cenat Boxing Callout Was 'Just Content,' But Still Believes He'd Win

Soulja Boy is still open to boxing Kai Cenat, but he wants the world to know that there’s no serious beef.
If you recall, a few days ago, Soulja Boy posted some hostile threats aimed at the popular streamer, challenging him to settle their differences in the boxing ring.
"I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n***a @KaiCenat,” he wrote at the time, before following up by the streamer a “clone.”
In a new airport interview with TMZ Sports, Soulja Boy clarified that he’s not actually pissed at Cenat.
“It’s not serious. … I love Kai, bro,” he said. “It’s just content. It’s all content, brother.”
Though he’s not actually angry at him — Soulja Boy did make it clear that, if they were to hop in the ring, he’d win. “I been training crazy, so I’m definitely ready,” he claimed. “He don’t want to see it.”
While walking away from the interviewer, Soulja Boy predicted that he’d knock Cenat out in the first round.
Soulja Boy’s “beef” with Cenat seemingly started after he tried his hardest to become a part of this year’s Streamer University that’s run by Cenat. When applications opened up for the experience, Soulja Boy warned the streamer that there would be “beef” if he wasn’t invited. He even claimed he let Cenat “slide the first time.”
When neither of those threats worked, Soulja Boy announced his intent to create a similar program dubbed Rapper University.
In case you can’t tell, no, Soulja Boy did not make it into Streamer University this year.