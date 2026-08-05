Soulja Boy Says Kai Cenat Boxing Callout Was 'Just Content,' But Still Believes He'd Win

Soulja Boy is still open to boxing Kai Cenat, but he wants the world to know that there’s no serious beef.

If you recall, a few days ago, Soulja Boy posted some hostile threats aimed at the popular streamer, challenging him to settle their differences in the boxing ring.

"I challenge yo short pussy ass to a boxing match weak ass n***a @KaiCenat,” he wrote at the time, before following up by the streamer a “clone.”

In a new airport interview with TMZ Sports, Soulja Boy clarified that he’s not actually pissed at Cenat.

“It’s not serious. … I love Kai, bro,” he said. “It’s just content. It’s all content, brother.”