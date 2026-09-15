Space Mercenary Anime Sets Its October Launch With Fresh Trailer and Two New Voices

Reborn as a Space Mercenary is filling in the last of its blanks with a new trailer previewing the series’ chaotic atmosphere.

The series premieres Oct. 4 on Tokyo MX at 9:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream it in select countries.

Kana Ueda, whose credits include Rin Tohsaka in the Fate franchise, joins as Shoko. Saori Onishi, currently heard as Elizabeth Leiston in A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even, plays Mei.