Space Mercenary Anime Sets Its October Launch With Fresh Trailer and Two New Voices

Key Takeaways
- Reborn as a Space Mercenary premieres October 4 on Tokyo MX at 9:30 p.m. JST, with additional broadcasts on BS11, AT-X, Wowow, ytv, and Chukyo TV, plus Crunchyroll streaming in select regions.
- Kana Ueda joins as Shoko and Saori Onishi as Mei, adding to a cast led by Makoto Furukawa as Hiro, Konomi Inagaki as Mimi, Anna Nagase as Elma, and Haruka Shiraishi as Serena.
- The new promotional video previews FLOW's opening theme "Unstoppable" and ASTERISM's closing theme "My Way" alongside a fresh key visual.
- The story follows Satou Takahiro, who wakes up inside a world resembling his favorite sci-fi video game and works as an interstellar mercenary under the handle Hiro, based on Ryuto's light novels running since February 2019.
Reborn as a Space Mercenary is filling in the last of its blanks with a new trailer previewing the series’ chaotic atmosphere.
The series premieres Oct. 4 on Tokyo MX at 9:30 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream it in select countries.
Kana Ueda, whose credits include Rin Tohsaka in the Fate franchise, joins as Shoko. Saori Onishi, currently heard as Elizabeth Leiston in A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even, plays Mei.
They slot into a cast led by Makoto Furukawa as Hiro, alongside Konomi Inagaki as his love interest Mimi, Anna Nagase as his steadfast partner Elma, and Haruka Shiraishi as Serena, a noble's daughter and military officer.
Norihiko Nagahama is directing at Studio A-CAT after previously helming I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills. Takamitsu Kono, a writer on Highspeed Étoile and The Beginning After The End, oversees the series scripts.
Reborn as a Space Mercenary starts with the main character, Satou Takahiro, waking up inside a world that looks exactly like his favorite sci-fi video game. Going by his in-game handle, Hiro, he takes up work as an interstellar mercenary.
Ryuto began posting the story to Shosetsuka ni Naro in Feb. 2019 and is still publishing it, with Kadokawa releasing the first illustrated volume that July.
An adaptation was previously announced last February.