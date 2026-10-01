Pete Davidson Expresses Disbelief Over Influencer Salaries, Jokes He Should Start OnlyFans

He also mocked TikTok dance videos and joked that he might start an OnlyFans rather than keep pursuing acting and comedy.

Pete Davidson called the influencer economy “broken,” questioning how “get ready with me” creators can make millions while seemingly doing nothing.

Pete Davidson is baffled by influencers making millions of dollars doing what he perceives to be nothing. The comedian spent a chunk of a new Variety “Ask A Local” interview talking about his understanding of the ways of the internet, and that turned into him picking apart the economics of being an influencer. "People do really crazy shit on the internet,” he began. “It's bad, and it makes me sad, you know, and girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'Okay, come get ready with me,' and I'm like, 'Who the fuck are you? What do you do?' Nothing. What the fuck is this?"‘



Davidson continued on, claiming they make “40 million a year.” “The world’s broken,” he added. The comedian moved on to TikTok next, saying, "There's girls my age that go on TikTok and they'll like mutter like a thing and then do this like dance and I'm like, 'What the fuck are you doing? This is insane. Does no one else see how fucking insane and lame this is?'" Because of the state of the internet, Davidson revealed what he’s contemplating doing instead of acting and comedy. “I do think about it once a week; I’m like, should I just start an OnlyFans and show soft cock? Like really tight underwear and soft cock and retire, or just keep trying?” he pondered. “I don’t know if it all goes to fail; I could just soft cock it.” The segment also had him talking about the decommissioned Staten Island ferry, the JFK, that he bought with his SNL colleague Colin Jost, plus the upcoming Bitcoin movie and his mother still living on the island.

In other Davidson news, the comedian gave his thoughts about the people body-shaming Ariana Grande. "I don't like it at all. It's not cool,” he said. “She's a really strong person, I've witnessed it, and I don't understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff, though. She's been around. So she'll be OK, but I think it's fucked up."