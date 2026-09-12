Pop Culture

Paul Walker Could Return for 'Fast' Sequel in AI Form — But His Daughter Should Decide, Says Brother

Cody Walker said AI could be used to bring Brian O'Conner back for 2028's 'Fast Forever,' but he won't stand in for his the deceased actor again.

Paul Walker.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cody Walker says the decision on whether AI should bring back Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner for Fast Forever belongs to Meadow Walker, not him.
  • Cody Walker says he would not be interested in stepping in again as a stand-in for Brian O'Conner, unlike what he and Caleb Walker did after Paul Walker's 2013 death.
  • Cody and Caleb Walker used their likenesses, visual effects, and unused footage to help Furious 7 send Brian O'Conner off to raise a family with Mia in 2015.
  • Vin Diesel has said reuniting Dom with Brian O'Conner is one of three conditions he set for delivering Fast Forever, which is set for release on March 17, 2028.

Paul Walker's younger brother has shared that he wants to put the decision about the return to the late actor’s most famous character in someone else's hands.

Cody Walker acknowledged that AI could plausibly bring Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner back for Fast Forever, the final entry in the franchise, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. He also made clear he has no interest in stepping in as a stand-in the way he did more than a decade ago.

"AI was not a thing back in 2014, so they could do that," he said. "There are years of footage that was never used from these other Fast films. They're the best in the business; they can figure that out."

Whether it happens, in his view, is not his call. Instead, he pointed to Paul's daughter, Meadow Walker, as the person whose wishes he believes should govern.

"My stance is, it's what Meadow wants to see done; it's her father. I would not be interested in doing that again. I love the way his character exited the franchise. They didn't kill him off, they didn't do something cheesy like that. It's beautiful, [Brian] is off raising his kids. But if they want to do that, if Meadow would like to see that, they don't need me or Caleb."

Previously, Cody had been more open to a return when he discussed the idea in 2018, saying then that there "could potentially be a way to do it," though it would "take a lot of thought" and would have to be tasteful.

After Paul Walker died in a single-vehicle crash on November 30, 2013, Cody and his brother Caleb both stepped in to help finish the making of Furious 7. Their likenesses, paired with visual effects and unused footage, let the 2015 film send Brian off to raise a family with Mia rather than kill him off.

A reunion is already part of Vin Diesel's pitch for the finale. Diesel has said he agreed to deliver the closing chapter on three conditions: bring the franchise back to Los Angeles, return to street racing and car culture, and reunite Dom with Brian O'Conner.

Cody isn't sure how that could actually happen on screen. "I have no idea what to expect there," he said. "I talked to Vin, and when it comes to this whole process, he gets very ethereal; it's a lot of weight. The guy is incredible; he's extremely gifted, he takes this very seriously, and there's a mountain on Vin's shoulders."

Fast Forever, directed by Fast X filmmaker Louis Leterrier, is still slated to hit theaters on March 17, 2028.

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