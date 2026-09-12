Paul Walker Could Return for 'Fast' Sequel in AI Form — But His Daughter Should Decide, Says Brother

Paul Walker's younger brother has shared that he wants to put the decision about the return to the late actor’s most famous character in someone else's hands.

Cody Walker acknowledged that AI could plausibly bring Paul Walker's Brian O'Conner back for Fast Forever, the final entry in the franchise, during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight. He also made clear he has no interest in stepping in as a stand-in the way he did more than a decade ago.

"AI was not a thing back in 2014, so they could do that," he said. "There are years of footage that was never used from these other Fast films. They're the best in the business; they can figure that out."

Whether it happens, in his view, is not his call. Instead, he pointed to Paul's daughter, Meadow Walker, as the person whose wishes he believes should govern.

"My stance is, it's what Meadow wants to see done; it's her father. I would not be interested in doing that again. I love the way his character exited the franchise. They didn't kill him off, they didn't do something cheesy like that. It's beautiful, [Brian] is off raising his kids. But if they want to do that, if Meadow would like to see that, they don't need me or Caleb."