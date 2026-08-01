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‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ Is Coming to the Criterion Channel in September

The platform will stream all 26 episodes of the TV series plus both companion films starting Sept 1.

Neon Genesis Evangelion
YouTube/Netflix

Neon Genesis Evangelion is getting one of its most prestigious streaming homes yet, and it's bringing a long-lost piece of anime history along with it.

The Criterion Channel will begin streaming the 26-episode Neon Genesis Evangelion television series, and the films Evangelion: Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion on Sept. 1.

The addition makes the Criterion Channel the first streaming platform ever to carry the original English dub recorded by ADV Films for the series' VHS release in the 1990s. ADV's final physical release came with the "Platinum Edition" DVDs in 2004 and 2005. When the company shut down in 2009, the dub effectively went out of print and had never resurfaced on any streaming service.

The series, which originally aired on TV Tokyo in 1995-1996, follows teenagers piloting giant artificial humans called Evangelions to defend humanity from beings known as Angels.

The franchise is also in the middle of a broader revival. A new Evangelion TV series was announced in February, and a separate series from NieR creator Yoko Taro is currently in production.

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