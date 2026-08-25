Pop Culture

Keke Palmer Mourns ‘Joyful Noise’ Co-Star Dolly Parton: ‘I’m Devastated’

Their bond went beyond the 2012 musical, with Palmer once revealing how Parton’s on-set wisdom shaped her path through the entertainment industry.

Keke Palmer Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton 'I'm Devastated. Truly.'
Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Keke Palmer mourned Dolly Parton on Instagram, sharing a photo with her former co-star and writing, “I’m devastated. Truly.”
  • Palmer and Parton starred together in the 2012 musical comedy-drama Joyful Noise, where Palmer said Parton and Queen Latifah offered advice that helped her stay grounded in the industry.
  • Parton’s family announced her death at 80, with her nephew Bryan Seaver remembering her as someone whose opened doors “made and changed history.”

Keke Palmer is mourning Dolly Parton following the country music legend’s death at 80. Shortly after Parton’s family announced the news on Tuesday, August 25, Palmer posted a photo of the two former co-stars on Instagram with a brief but emotional message: “I’m devastated. Truly.”

Palmer also shared a personal throwback image on her Instagram Stories. The photo shows a smiling Parton leaning over Palmer’s shoulder as the two pose together inside what appears to be a dressing room. Parton, wearing a floral robe with her signature blond hair styled high, rests one hand near Palmer’s shoulder while Palmer smiles at the camera.

Palmer and Parton co-starred in the 2012 musical comedy-drama Joyful Noise, which hit theaters on Jan. 13 of that year. Set around a struggling small-town church choir, the film featured Queen Latifah as Vi Rose Hill and Palmer as her daughter, Olivia. Parton played G.G. Sparrow, a wealthy church benefactor who clashed with Vi Rose over the choir’s direction while encouraging its younger singers to embrace a more contemporary sound.

The cast also included Courtney B. Vance, Jeremy Jordan, Kris Kristofferson, Kirk Franklin and Jesse L. Martin.

The film gave Palmer an opportunity to work alongside two entertainment veterans while showcasing both her acting and singing. Speaking ahead of its release, Palmer described Parton and Latifah as role models who helped guide her on set.

“They always give me good advice,” Palmer told Vibe at the time. “They’re always letting me know that I’m doing a good job and giving me little tidbits on how to stay grounded and continue in the industry.”

Written and directed by Todd Graff, Joyful Noise blended gospel performances with a story about generational conflict, economic hardship, and a choir fighting to stay together. The movie earned $31.2 million worldwide against a reported $25 million budget.

Its ensemble also featured an early appearance from Chloe Bailey as a member of a competing choir.

Parton’s family announced her death through a video shared on her social media accounts. Her nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, said the announcement was something Parton had asked him to prepare years earlier.

“She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history,” he said.

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