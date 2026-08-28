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Pabst Blue Ribbon Gives Beer Thief 18 Days to Return Stolen Truck, No Questions Asked

The truck was stolen in Montclair, California.

Pabst Blue Ribbon Beer
Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Pabst Blue Ribbon is negotiating directly with a beer thief, and it's doing so on Instagram.

A branded commercial truck carrying an estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon, the equivalent of more than 50,000 cans, was stolen in Montclair, California, a San Bernardino County city in the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles, on Thursday, August 27. The case may be the biggest beer heist on record.

Rather than stay quiet while authorities worked the case, PBR went public with a timed ultimatum.

"Pabst is officially starting the clock now — you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked," the brand posted to Instagram, alongside an offer of a reward for anyone who helps solve the theft.

The company's tone was sharp throughout. "We don't fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way," the original Instagram post read, closing with: "P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."

A follow-up post kept the pressure on with deadpan flair: "Beer is getting warmer, trail is getting colder. Clock's still ticking."

A Pabst spokesperson told ABC7 Eyewitness News the company is "working with the local authorities to try and recover the stolen truck and are grateful for all their hard work," adding one final note of concern: "We hope that whoever managed to steal our truck also knows the importance of keeping beer cold."

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