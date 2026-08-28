Pabst Blue Ribbon Gives Beer Thief 18 Days to Return Stolen Truck, No Questions Asked

Pabst Blue Ribbon is negotiating directly with a beer thief, and it's doing so on Instagram.

A branded commercial truck carrying an estimated 40,000 pounds of Pabst Blue Ribbon, the equivalent of more than 50,000 cans, was stolen in Montclair, California, a San Bernardino County city in the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles, on Thursday, August 27. The case may be the biggest beer heist on record.

Rather than stay quiet while authorities worked the case, PBR went public with a timed ultimatum.

"Pabst is officially starting the clock now — you have exactly 18 days and 44 minutes to return our truck, no questions asked," the brand posted to Instagram, alongside an offer of a reward for anyone who helps solve the theft.