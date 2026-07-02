Issa Rae Clarifies Comment on Women Not Settling Down With the 'Best D*ck'

Issa Rae has reason for recommending that women shouldn’t settle down with someone who gives them the “best dick” of their life.

On the June 3 episode of Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast, Rae, who starred in the former HBO series, and producer Prentice Penny reflected on show character Daniel being an “Achilles dick” for protagonist Issa Dee. In the first season of Insecure, Dee cheated on her longtime boyfriend Lawrence with Daniel.

“I think in every woman's life there's the best dick of her life and then there's who she ends up with,” Issa jokingly said. “You can’t marry the best dick of your life.”

The actress and producer added that “the men who have the most to offer in bed don't have the most to offer in life.”

“Unless you’re extremely blessed,” she said.