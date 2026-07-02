GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

Issa Rae Clarifies Comment on Women Not Settling Down With the 'Best D*ck'

The former 'Insecure' star compared refraining from "Achilles d**k" to "not bringing hoes home."

US actress Issa Rae speaks during US singer and actress Brandy's Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood on March 30, 2026.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

Issa Rae has reason for recommending that women shouldn’t settle down with someone who gives them the “best dick” of their life.

On the June 3 episode of Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast, Rae, who starred in the former HBO series, and producer Prentice Penny reflected on show character Daniel being an “Achilles dick” for protagonist Issa Dee. In the first season of Insecure, Dee cheated on her longtime boyfriend Lawrence with Daniel.

“I think in every woman's life there's the best dick of her life and then there's who she ends up with,” Issa jokingly said. “You can’t marry the best dick of your life.”

The actress and producer added that “the men who have the most to offer in bed don't have the most to offer in life.”

“Unless you’re extremely blessed,” she said.

In the opening of the July 1 episode, Penny encouraged Issa to clarify her thoughts after she received backlash, although she stood by the remark.

“We were talking about the context of Daniel, but yes, I said that women do not settle down with the best dick of their life because usually that is associated with an ain’t shit dude for the most part,” she said.

“They're not as well-rounded everywhere else,” she continued. And I didn't think that I was saying anything that other people don't know.”

She went on to compare the theory to men who aren’t “bringing hoes home” and “wifing up women you don’t respect.”

“And I think that that is the same. Your Achilles dick is “not the person that you ultimately want to settle down with,” Issa continued. And there are other attributes in a good marriage that you should be looking for. I said nothing controversial. I stand on it.”

In 2021, Issa married her longtime partner, private banker Louis Diame, who was “very understanding” of the entertainer having to write on Valentine’s Day this year, per People.

Related Stories

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 22: (L-R) Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Jemele Hill and Yvonne Orji attend as Spotify hosts an evening of music with star-studded performances with The Black Keys and Post Malone, during Cannes Lions 2022, at Spotify Beach on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France.
Pop Culture

Watch Keke Palmer Convince Issa Rae She’s Joining a Cult in Hilarious Prank Call

Keke Palmer was the latest celebrity to paratke in 'Elle' magazine's popular video series.

Jaelani Turner-Williams55 days ago
Issa Rae
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Hit With Plagiarism Lawsuit for 'One Of Them Days'

Three screenwriters allege the film is very similar to their 2020 script, 'One of Those Days.'

Trey Alston359 days ago
Issa Rae attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Says Her Comments Were 'Taken Out of Context' After She Was Accused of Being a Bad Friend

The actress says her friends "give her grace" despite her not feeling as "giving" as she wants to be.

Jaelani Turner-Williams446 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App