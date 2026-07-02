Issa Rae Clarifies Comment on Women Not Settling Down With the 'Best D*ck'

Issa Rae has reason for recommending that women shouldn’t settle down with someone who gives them the “best dick” of their life.
On the June 3 episode of Blocc Party: An Insecure Podcast, Rae, who starred in the former HBO series, and producer Prentice Penny reflected on show character Daniel being an “Achilles dick” for protagonist Issa Dee. In the first season of Insecure, Dee cheated on her longtime boyfriend Lawrence with Daniel.
“I think in every woman's life there's the best dick of her life and then there's who she ends up with,” Issa jokingly said. “You can’t marry the best dick of your life.”
The actress and producer added that “the men who have the most to offer in bed don't have the most to offer in life.”
“Unless you’re extremely blessed,” she said.
In the opening of the July 1 episode, Penny encouraged Issa to clarify her thoughts after she received backlash, although she stood by the remark.
“We were talking about the context of Daniel, but yes, I said that women do not settle down with the best dick of their life because usually that is associated with an ain’t shit dude for the most part,” she said.
“They're not as well-rounded everywhere else,” she continued. And I didn't think that I was saying anything that other people don't know.”
She went on to compare the theory to men who aren’t “bringing hoes home” and “wifing up women you don’t respect.”
“And I think that that is the same. Your Achilles dick is “not the person that you ultimately want to settle down with,” Issa continued. And there are other attributes in a good marriage that you should be looking for. I said nothing controversial. I stand on it.”
In 2021, Issa married her longtime partner, private banker Louis Diame, who was “very understanding” of the entertainer having to write on Valentine’s Day this year, per People.