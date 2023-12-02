Will Smith Talks Making ‘I Am Legend 2’ With Michael B. Jordan, Reflects on 'Mistakes' He's Made

Will Smith recently opened up about his state of mind and making I Am Legend 2 during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

In a conversation at the third Red Sea International Film Festival, Smith spoke on several things in his life, including the infamous Oscar slapping incident with Chris Rock. While he didn’t address it directly, Smith did say he has made mistakes in his life

“I have made tons of mistakes,” Smith said on Saturday before sharing that Quincy Jones is a close friend and mentor. “Quincy has always made himself available. He wants me to win as a human. He is devoted to me as a human, not just as an artist.”

He added, “Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more. I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. And I can’t need others to applaud for me to stay focused on my mission. … I want you to feel good. And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue.”

Smith also spoke about the upcoming I Am Legend 2 with Michael B. Jordan. According to the 55-year-old, the script has been sent in and he has a call with Jordan this weekend to discuss the film.

Smith’s character died in the first film. However, in the alternate ending that’s found on the film DVD, he survives. The new film will be a continuation of that story line.

“So we are going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” Smith said. “I can’t tell you any more.”