Rockstar's 'GTA 6: An Extended Look' Tops Netflix Global Charts With 31.1 Million Views in Four Days

Netflix’s 27-minute preview of Grand Theft Auto VI has topped the charts for the streamer, landing higher than its own original properties.

Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look pulled 31.1 million views on Netflix between its release on Thursday, Aug. 28, and Sunday, Aug. 30, topping the platform's global charts and outperforming every film and TV title for the full week of Aug. 24-30, according to Variety.

The special ranked No. 1 on Netflix's English-language film list in 87 of the 93 countries the streamer tracks. Its closest competition was The Whisper Man, which finished the week with 23.2 million views, nearly 8 million behind the GTA VI special.

Rockstar brought the concept to Netflix, which received a six-hour exclusivity window before the footage went live on the Rockstar Games YouTube channel at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 27.

Demand hit the streamer hard on premiere day, crashing Netflix briefly and triggering a 35% spike in concurrent users. The special also drove a 24% increase in Netflix app downloads.