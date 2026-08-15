'Kingdom Hearts 4' Trailer Showcases New World Based on Pixar's 'Coco'

The Kingdom Hearts franchise made a big splash at D23 this weekend with a few big reveals about the game's next installment and an original anime show that's coming to Disney+.

During a Friday (August 14) presentation for the sequel to Coco — the Disney-Pixar film following 12-year-old Miguel's journey to the Land of the Dead — Square Enix unveiled a surprise trailer for Kingdom Hearts 4. The teaser shows Sora battling Heartless alongside Miguel and Hector during a Día de Muertos celebration.

The crowd at D23 went wild seeing a new glimpse of the highly anticipated game because this is the first world that’s been confirmed for it. Elsewhere in the trailer, glimpses of the story could be seen, such as Sora fainting after seeing ghostly apparitions of Donald Duck and Goofy, as well as Mickey Mouse researching how to free Sora from the afterlife.