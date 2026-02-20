'Grey's Anatomy' Star Eric Dane Dead at 53 Almost a Year After ALS Diagnosis

Eric Dane has died at 53, nearly a year after publicly sharing his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis.

A statement from Dane’s family confirmed he passed away on Thursday, Feb. 19, according to People.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS," reads the statement. "He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

The actor — widely recognized for portraying Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and Cal Jacobs on HBO’s Euphoria — revealed his condition in an exclusive interview with People magazine on April 10, 2025.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” Dane said at the time. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” He also shared that he felt “fortunate” to continue working and was preparing to return to the set of Euphoria for its third season, which was scheduled to begin production on April 14, 2025.

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that leads to muscle weakness and paralysis. The condition affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord that control voluntary movement, gradually impairing a person’s ability to speak, walk, eat and breathe independently. According to medical experts, life expectancy typically ranges from three to five years after diagnosis, though some individuals live significantly longer.

Dane earned widespread recognition for his role as Dr. Sloan — nicknamed “McSteamy” — on Grey’s Anatomy, beginning in 2006. He later portrayed the Jacobs family patriarch on Euphoria. His additional television credits included roles on Charmed and The Last Ship, along with appearances in films such as Marley & Me, Valentine’s Day and Burlesque.

He is survived by his wife, actress Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13.