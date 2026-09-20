Life

Frankie Muniz Posts Selfie With Estranged Wife and Son After Saying He Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Muniz spent time with his estranged wife and son after opening up about a difficult six weeks.

Frankie Muniz in a racing suit and cap with "Panini" logo, standing outdoors. The suit has various sponsor logos.
(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Frankie Muniz posted a selfie with his estranged wife, Paige Price, and their son just days after the actor opened up about going through one of the lowest periods of his life.

On Saturday, the Malcolm in the Middle star shared the Instagram selfie of himself in a car with Price and their 5-year-old son, Mauz.

"Post soccer shenanigans with the fam. Our little dude got a medal for excellence in sportsmanship," Muniz captioned the photo.

The family moment came one day after Muniz shared an emotional post detailing what he described as an extremely difficult six weeks.

"The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I'm praying to wake up from," Muniz wrote Friday (Sept. 18). "Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn't wish this season on anyone."

Muniz said the experience has forced him to take a closer look at himself and the parts of his life he wants to change.

"The unexpected gift in the middle of it is that I've had nowhere to hide," he continued. "I've had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me. Not the polished version I show the world...the actual one."

The 40-year-old actor and NASCAR driver also reflected on the idea of reaching "rock bottom," saying he hopes he'll eventually view the difficult period as the catalyst for positive changes.

"This isn't the end of the story. It's the part where I start doing the work...the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work," he wrote. "I'm choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line."

Muniz and Price announced their separation in July after a decade together. The pair eloped in October 2019 before celebrating with a formal wedding ceremony in February 2020, and they welcomed Mauz the following year.

Muniz has previously been candid about how the separation has affected his time with his son. In July, he posted a photo of Mauz and wrote, "Man, I hate saying goodbye to my son. You'd think I'd be used to it by now, but it just gets harder and harder."

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