'Dragon Ball' Creator Akira Toriyama Dead at 68, 'One Piece' and 'Naruto' Creators Pay Tribute

Toriyama’s work on the Dragon Ball series, both its manga and multiple anime adaptations, has proved influential to artists worldwide, especially within Japan’s manga and anime industry. Dragon Ball also helped bring anime to a Western audience, particularly its second series, Dragon Ball Z.

Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece, wrote a tribute to Toriyama in response to the tragic loss of his talents. “It’s too early,” Oda wrote. “The thought of never seeing you again fills me with sadness. I’ve admired you so much since I was a child. … For manga artists of my generation who have stood on the same stage, the closer I got to Toriyama’s works, the more I realized that they had a greater presence. … I hope that heaven will be a pleasant world just as you envisioned it.”

Naruto creator Masashi Kishimoto, also issued a tribute. “I feel an even greater sense of loss than when Dragon Ball ended…I still don’t know how to deal with this hole in my heart,” he wrote, describing Toriyama’s works as highly influential to his. “Thank you, Akira Toriyama-sensei, for all of your enjoyable works over the past 45 years. And thank you very much for your hard work.”