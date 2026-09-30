Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu Says Tom Cruise's 'Digger' Nearly Had A Different Title

Alejandro G. Iñárritu is revealing that the Tom Cruise satire arriving in theaters this week, Digger, nearly went out under a title built entirely out of noise.

The director told IndieWire in an interview published Wednesday that the film was set to be called Blah, Blah, Blah before it took the name of Cruise's character, Digger Rockwell.

His reasoning for the seemingly random title was blunt. Iñárritu framed the tongue as a weapon capable of bending how people perceive reality.

“[Blah, Blah, Blah] was a reference to this incredible, terrible, terrifying weapon that we as humans have, which is the tongue,” Iñárritu said. “It can change your perception of the reality that your body is experiencing. It can make you believe in something that you don’t see.”

That idea runs straight through a movie about language and self-delusion. The official trailer sets the premise around the most powerful man in the world, scrambling to prove he is humanity's savior before the catastrophe he set loose wipes everything out.