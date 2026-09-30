Pop Culture

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu Says Tom Cruise's 'Digger' Nearly Had A Different Title

The director says the scrapped name pointed to the tongue as humanity's most terrifying weapon.

Tom Cruise at 'Digger' premiere
Amy Sussman / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Alejandro G. Iñárritu says Tom Cruise’s satire ‘Digger’ was nearly titled “Blah, Blah, Blah,” a reference to the tongue’s power to distort reality.
  • Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, a Texas oil baron trying to cast himself as humanity’s savior after unleashing a global catastrophe, alongside John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, and Riz Ahmed.
  • The $125 million Warner Bros. and Legendary film opens in Mexico on Oct. 1 and reaches North American theaters and IMAX on Oct. 2.

Alejandro G. Iñárritu is revealing that the Tom Cruise satire arriving in theaters this week, Digger, nearly went out under a title built entirely out of noise.

The director told IndieWire in an interview published Wednesday that the film was set to be called Blah, Blah, Blah before it took the name of Cruise's character, Digger Rockwell.

His reasoning for the seemingly random title was blunt. Iñárritu framed the tongue as a weapon capable of bending how people perceive reality.

“[Blah, Blah, Blah] was a reference to this incredible, terrible, terrifying weapon that we as humans have, which is the tongue,” Iñárritu said. “It can change your perception of the reality that your body is experiencing. It can make you believe in something that you don’t see.”

That idea runs straight through a movie about language and self-delusion. The official trailer sets the premise around the most powerful man in the world, scrambling to prove he is humanity's savior before the catastrophe he set loose wipes everything out.

Cruise, beneath heavy prosthetics, plays the potbellied, thinning-haired Texas oil baron. Goodman plays the U.S. President, with Sandra Hüller as Digger's half-sister, and Riz Ahmed appearing as Ganesh, the scientist delivering bad news.

Elsewhere in his IndieWire interview, Iñárritu commended Warner Bros. and Legendary for taking a chance on the expensive film, which has a budget of $125 million.

“In the world of fear we are living in, everybody wants certainty,” Iñárritu said. “This film is not any of that. For it to be made and to nail the tone was a big bet. But to their credit, Warner Bros. and Legendary were really bold. They never hesitated. They believed in this film — the urgency, the absurdity, the humanity, the nowness that it has.”

Digger opens in Mexico on Thursday, Oct. 1, before landing in North American theaters and IMAX on Friday, Oct. 2.

Related Stories

Drake performs live on stage during day one of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 11, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival.
Music

Drake Shares More Details About 'FOMO,' His 'Not So Short Film'

"This is self-funded surrealism," Drizzy wrote ahead of the film's launch on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

Joe Price16 days ago
Kendrick Lamar holding a Grammy award on the left, and Matt Stone and Trey Parker at an event on the right.
Pop Culture

Kendrick Lamar Collab Movie Still Something Matt Stone and Trey Parker 'Believe in' Despite Delays

The live-action comedy film is said to carry the working title 'Whitney Springs.'

Trace William Cowen21 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Why Can't Tom Cruise Actually Die in a Movie Where Tom Cruise Constantly Dies?

Why can't movie megastars like Tom Cruise die in big-deal films like "Edge of Tomorrow"?

MattBarone4497 days ago

Trending

1
SportsSavannah James' Best Friend on Why She Doesn't Fly First Class With Her, Will Sit in Cheaper Seat
2
SportsSpike Lee Restrained at Yankee Stadium After Fan's Alleged Palestine Taunt
3
Pop CultureTisha Campbell Says Martin Lawrence Came to Her Mom's House to Convince Her to Play Gina
4
Pop CulturePete Davidson Looks Back at His Relationship With Kim Kardashian: ‘I’m One of the Survivors’
5
SportsCristiano Ronaldo Announces Decision to Exit Portugal Squad Camp
6
MusicJim Jones Says ‘Sore Loser’ Cam’ron Scrapped Dipset and Lox Tour After Verzuz

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App