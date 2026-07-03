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Donald Trump Reportedly Weighing Up Clemency for Diddy

The disgraced Bad Boy Entertainment founder was sentenced to four years in prison last year.

(L-R) Sean "Diddy" Combs and Donald Trump.
Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Donald Trump is reportedly assessing whether to grant clemency to Diddy, who was sentenced to four years in prison last year.

According to CBS News, the U.S. president is gearing up to pardon multiple people convicted of emissions violations, but has also been discussing whether he should pardon the disgraced Bad Boy Entertainment founder.

Last year, Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation for the purposes of prostitution, and not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He was ultimately sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of probation upon his release, currently scheduled for May 2028.

As reported by The New York Times in January, Diddy wrote a letter to Trump lobbying for a pardon. At the time, the president indicated that he was not looking to grant clemency to Diddy. It was reported in October that Trump was thinking about commuting his sentence. It was previously denied by the White House that Trump was considering pardoning Puff.

Diddy isn’t the only individual on the list of pardons being considered. Fugees rapper Prakazrel "Pras" Michel, who is serving 14-years in prison for running a back-channel campaign to get the Trump administration to drop its investigation into the 1MDB investment company, is being considered alongside his co-conspirator Jho Low, who was accused of embezzling $4.5 billion.

The consideration of clemency for Diddy is part of the White House's '250 pardons for 250 years' effort for Independence Day. The majority of considered pardons were expected to be focused on Clean Air Act violations.

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