Pop Culture

Chris Hansen Reviews 'Primetime', Calls It 'Bizarre' and ‘Detached From Reality’

He's been open about not being a fan of the movie, even before it came out.

Chris Hansen
(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Chris Hansen has finally reacted to A24’s Primetime for its opening weekend and, spoiler alert, he’s definitely not a fan.

The former To Catch a Predator host shared his thoughts in a video on X, saying, “It was so bizarre and so in and out of reality. Obviously I’m not objective because the character is, you know, me, but it was so detached from reality or anything I’ve experienced then or now doing the investigations. I’m not sure what the point of it was.”

In a separate video, Hansen sat down with Fox News host Jesse Watters to discuss his thoughts about the film and whether he’d recommend it to others. “If you’re a fan of A24, if you’re a fan of Robert Pattinson, you know, make up your own mind [whether to] go see it,” Hansen said. “But realize that when you do go see it that it is absolutely a fictional portrayal of me, of my colleagues, of the series, and of the very hard, diligent enterprise work that we did then and do now.”

When asked to grade Pattinson’s portrayal of him, Hansen gave it a D.

Hansen has made it clear in the past how he feels about Primetime, the Lance Oppenheim-directed thriller that follows Hansen’s history with NBC’s hidden camera show that targets people seeking sex from minors on the internet, To Catch a Predator.

Hansen previously discussed whether to pursue legal action over the film, and even bought ad space before upcoming screenings of it to promote his TruBlu network that’s dedicated to true crime.

Hansen wasn’t the first, or the last, person to be upset at their Hollywood portrayal on the big screen. Pamela Anderson previously called the producers of the 2023 documentary Pamela, a Love Story “assholes.” Similarly, Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg found his portrayal by Jesse Eisenberg “kind of hurtful.”

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