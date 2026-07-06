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Big Tigger Steps Away from Atlanta Radio After Arrest Fallout

Inside the arrest, the Ring camera footage, and the family drama pushing the Atlanta radio legend off the air—for now.

Big Tigger Announces He's Stepping Away from Radio Amid Domestic Violence Allegations
Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

Big Tigger is stepping away from radio as the domestic violence allegations against him continue to spill into public view. The veteran Atlanta broadcaster, whose real name is Darian Morgan, announced on Instagram that he is taking a break from the mic while he deals with an active legal matter involving his wife, Alicia Brown, and allegations he has repeatedly denied.

“For as long as I’ve been in this industry, my focus has always been to keep the spotlight on the culture and the incredible people I get to interview,” he wrote. “But right now, my personal life is in the public eye and has become the subject of overwhelming speculation and misinformation.”

His statement comes less than two weeks after he was arrested and booked into Fulton County Jail on June 20 on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the third degree. He bonded out the same day.

The charges stem from an alleged May 9 incident at the home he shares with Brown, where authorities say an argument over text messages with a female colleague escalated.

According to the arrest warrants, Brown told Sandy Springs Police that Morgan followed her into their shared home office after the argument began in the bedroom. Police allege a Ring camera partially captured Morgan shoving Brown, causing her to fall headfirst into a door and suffer a deep cut above her left eye.

Brown also reportedly told investigators she was tackled in the bedroom and later treated at an urgent care facility, where medical staff contacted police because of the severity of her injury. Their 13-year-old son was allegedly inside the home and heard the incident.

Morgan has pushed back hard on the allegations. In his latest post, he said, “Through all of this, what hurts the most is being away from my son. Nothing is more important to me than being a great father.” He added that he decided to step away “to focus on my family and give my legal team the room they need.”

“As I previously said, I unequivocally deny every allegation, and I am looking forward to clearing my name,” he wrote.

The case has widened beyond Morgan and Brown. V-103 co-host Francesca Amiker filed a defamation lawsuit against Brown on June 30, accusing her of spreading false claims that Amiker had an affair with Morgan.

Amiker denied the allegation on Instagram, writing, “I have never had an affair or cheated with a married man.”

Brown has also tried to separate herself from some of the online reaction, previously stating, “I have never called my husband an abuser.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free, confidential support 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), by texting START to 88788, or through online chat at TheHotline.org.

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