The actor also called Justice League’s troubled reshoots the low point of his career and praised Zack Snyder for eventually releasing his version.

Affleck said he trusted David Fincher enough to appear nude and called working with the director “the great privilege of my life.”

Ben Affleck confirmed he wore no prosthetic in Gone Girl’s full-frontal shower scene, adding that his only prosthesis was a nose for Hollywoodland.

Ben Affleck is finally answering the question about his private parts that has trailed him since 2014. In a new Variety cover story, Affleck confirmed that nothing was faked in his full-frontal shower scene in Gone Girl. "I wore no prosthesis... I've only worn one in one film, Hollywoodland. It was a nose," Affleck said. Affleck played Nick Dunne opposite Rosamund Pike's Amy in David Fincher's adaptation of Gillian Flynn's novel Gone Girl. The scene arrives when Amy returns home covered in blood and orders Nick to strip so she can prove he isn't wired. Speaking to Letterboxd in an interview a day before, Affleck said he trusted Fincher enough to be naked on screen, calling the chance to work with the director "the great privilege of my life." “He's one of the absolute greatest filmmakers ever to live,” he added.

He had less settled feelings about his co-star, who earned a Best Actress nomination for the role. "I'm still afraid of Rosamund Pike... She still has that quality... Great performance. She was great in the movie," he said. The speculation started the year the film came out. Affleck joked to MTV that the scene amounted to "IMAX penis," shot on a set he described as "subzero," and told the Hollywood Film Awards that Fincher had assured him "we'll never go far enough to see anything." Jennifer Garner, then his wife, offered a "You're welcome" on Ellen. Affleck's new film Animals arrives on Netflix on Oct. 16. In other recent Affleck news, the actor spoke about how filming reshoots for Justice League after director Zack Snyder was replaced by Joss Whedon was the “low point of my career.”