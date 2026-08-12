Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington 'Animals' Thriller Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington are linking up for a new thriller this fall.

Set to premiere in October, Animals tells the story of Los Angeles mayoral candidate Mark Kimball (Affleck) and his wife Abigail (Washington) as they face a terrifying dilemma. In the movie, Mark receives an ominous phone call that could potentially change the trajectory of his and Abigail’s thoughtfully constructed life.

According to a summary from Netflix, Mark and Abigail’s son is kidnapped in the movie, and amid the ransom, the two “find themselves drawn into a web of deception. As they scramble to raise the ransom payment, they're forced to make choices that could tear their world apart.” During their journey, the two are forced to answer questions — “How far would you go to protect your family? And who can you trust?”

Described as a “political thriller,” Animals is set in Los Angeles and was co-written and directed by Affleck. The film also stars several Netflix Originals favorites, including Steven Yeun from Beef, Gillian Anderson from The Crown, and Adriana Paz from Emilia Perez.

A trailer for the movie sees the star-studded cast moving through Los Angeles as Mark and Abigail stop at nothing to find their son.