Ben Affleck: 'I Got Banned From Instagram Twice for Impersonating Myself'

Ben Affleck has revealed that he's had a bit of a tough time proving his identity when it comes to social media.

In a new interview with Variety, the actor and filmmaker revealed that he'd be a "terrible influencer" and was "banned" from Instagram twice. "I got banned from Instagram twice for impersonating myself," he shared. "I had six followers. It was my kids and some of their friends. It was just an excuse for me to look at [my kids'] social media accounts."

While he conceded that casting directors these days see follower counts as a "meaningful metric," he added that he doesn't see much of a benefit in actors having an active social media presence.

"I experienced the whole world and had a whole life in private," he added. "I have a real sense of how valuable that is. I think Daniel Day-Lewis and Meryl Streep and Viola Davis and Denzel Washington are brilliant actors. It doesn’t help me appreciate their movies to see what they had for lunch."

He said that while he realizes that makes him sound like "an old, out-of-touch person," he still believes that actors "have to maintain an illusion."