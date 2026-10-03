Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Says He Had No Idea Shakira Was Floated as His Post-J.Lo Girlfriend

Ana Navarro pitched the Shakira match to Matt Damon, but Affleck says he never heard about the unlikely setup: 'I don’t get set up.'

Ben Affleck Reveals His 'People' Tried to Set Him Up with Shakira After J-Lo Divorce
Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic | Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Ben Affleck said he had never heard about Ana Navarro’s attempt to pair him with Shakira, dismissing it as gossip and adding, “I don’t get set up.”
  • Navarro said she pitched the match to Matt Damon at a Shakira concert, but Damon warned that Shakira’s friendship with Jennifer Lopez “could be complicated.”
  • Two years after separating from Lopez, Affleck said dating is not a priority because he remains focused on his three children and career, though he is “open” to whatever comes next.

Ben Affleck apparently missed the memo that Shakira was being floated as his next girlfriend.

The actor was asked about the unlikely matchmaking attempt while promoting his new film Animals, after The View co-host Ana Navarro said she once raised the possibility of pairing Affleck with Shakira after his split from Jennifer Lopez.

There was just one problem: Affleck says nobody bothered telling him. “I hear sh*t like that, honestly, first from people like you,” Affleck said to Entertainment Tonight when asked about Navarro’s story. “I never heard that in my whole life. People gossip. Stuff gets made up.”

“I don’t get set up,” he added.

Navarro told a slightly different story on The View. She said the idea came up when she attended a Shakira concert in Miami where Affleck’s longtime friend Matt Damon was also in attendance with his family.

At the time, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck’s breakup had recently become public, while Shakira had already ended her longtime relationship with Gerard Piqué.

Navarro saw an opportunity.

“I was at a Shakira concert in Miami, and Matt Damon was there with his wife and his girls,” she recalled. “And Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are best friends.”

According to Navarro, Damon responded that a Shakira-Affleck pairing “could be complicated” because of Lopez and Shakira’s friendship. Navarro, however, thinks enough time has passed.

“I think Ben Affleck needs to give Shakira [a call], and Shakira needs to give Ben Affleck [a call],” she said.

Affleck doesn't sound like he's reaching for the phone. Two years after his separation from Lopez, the 54-year-old said dating barely registers among his priorities.

“There’s not a lot of room. I’m not running around,” he said. “It’s just not a big priority in my life.”

Affleck said his three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner—Violet, Seraphina and Samuel—come first, followed by his career.

“I’m where I’m at, and I’m great, and who knows what adventures life will bring,” he said. “I’m open to it, but I’m not trying to chase anything.”

That position comes after another very public relationship chapter with Jennifer Lopez. Affleck and Lopez first became engaged in 2002, then ended the engagement in 2004. They reunited nearly two decades later, married in 2022 and separated in 2024, with their divorce finalized in early 2025.

Lopez has since acknowledged that their approaches to living publicly weren't always the same. She told Howard Stern in 2025 that she had “made mistakes” by living her romantic life “very out loud” and planned to keep future relationships considerably more private.

Affleck similarly addressed that difference after their divorce, describing himself as naturally “more reserved and private” while saying Lopez had navigated celebrity more comfortably than he had.

Related Stories

Ben Affleck Tells Michael B. Jordan That His Friendship 'Means More Than You Know'
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Drops ‘Enormous’ Confession About His Friendship With Michael B. Jordan

Michael B. Jordan was honored at the 39th American Cinematheque Awards—where Ben Affleck shared a surprisingly personal message.

Bernadette Giacomazzo316 days ago
Jennifer Lopez Left This 'Wednesday' Star Decidedly Unimpressed
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Left This 'Wednesday' Star Decidedly Unimpressed

Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams on 'Wednesday.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo403 days ago
Shakira Sets Guinness World Record as Latino Artist with Highest Grossing Tour of All Time
Music

Shakira Sets Guinness World Record as Latino Artist with Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time

'After a 30-year career, that took so much effort and met so many challenges, to be living this amazing moment is unbelievable,' she said about the accomplishment.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureRihanna Reacts to EJ Johnson's Paris Hotel Rejection After Fashion Week Shade: 'Damn'
2
MusicDrake Financing the Return of K-Os as Toronto Rapper Prepares First Album in Over 10 Years
3
MusicEminem and Kid Rock Prioritize Friendship Over Politics on New Track: 'We Hope That Sets an Example'
4
StyleZendaya Throws Hands in Python Print for On's Newest Drop With Law Roach
5
StyleJoe Burrow Deepens His Relationship With ALO by Starring in Los Angeles Brand's Fall 2026 Campaign
6
Pop CultureThe Best Horror Movies You Can Stream Right Now

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App