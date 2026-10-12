Pop Culture

Kerry Washington Asked Viola Davis for the Real Story on Ben Affleck Before ‘Animals’

Before joining Netflix’s 'Animals,' Washington called his 'Air' co-star for an unfiltered review — and Davis’ verdict helped seal the deal.

Kerry Washington Called Viola Davis to See if Ben Affleck Was 'Cool' Before Filming 'Animals'
Photo by Fernando Llano/PA Images via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Kerry Washington called Viola Davis for an honest assessment of Ben Affleck before joining his Netflix thriller Animals, and Davis gave him a positive review.
  • Affleck, who directed, co-wrote, produced, and stars in Animals, said Washington taught him how shared boundaries with an intimacy coordinator could give actors more creative freedom.
  • Washington’s focus on boundaries follows her Django Unchained experience, where she and Jamie Foxx pushed Quentin Tarantino to remove a scripted rape scene.

Kerry Washington was not about to walk onto a Ben Affleck set without checking his references first. Before filming the new Netflix thriller Animals, Washington called Viola Davis and asked for an unfiltered take on what it was like to work with Affleck as a director.

Washington revealed the background check during a playful Netflix interview with Affleck about their first project together. When asked what surprised her most about him, she admitted, “I was like, ‘Oh, I could be friends with this person. He’s, like, a nice person.’”

Affleck already knew that Washington had done some digging.

“I love when you told me later on you called around about me and checked up on me,” he said.

“I called Viola Davis,” Washington replied. “I was like, ‘Give me the skinny. How was it? How was your time on Air? Was he great? Was he terrible? How’d it go?’”

Davis apparently gave Affleck a strong enough review. “Viola said nice things,” Washington told him, then added, “You’re lucky.”

Davis had a front-row seat to Affleck’s directing style while making the 2023 sports drama Air. Affleck directed, produced, and starred as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, while Davis portrayed Deloris Jordan, Michael Jordan’s mother. Jordan personally requested Davis for the role after Affleck sought his input on the film.

Washington had even more reason to ask questions before Animals. Affleck plays Mark Kimball, a financially troubled Los Angeles mayoral candidate whose carefully managed campaign begins collapsing when his son is kidnapped. Washington plays Mark’s wife, Abigail, a therapist who has her own secrets as the couple scrambles to raise the ransom.

Their working relationship became more collaborative once filming began. Affleck credited Washington with changing how he approached an intimate scene involving a coordinator.

“You really took me aside, and you explained to me how to use this in a way that actually allowed for and created much more freedom and latitude,” he told her.

Washington said the process was about setting “shared boundaries” and “shared rules” before the actors began. “You’ve built the dance floor, and now you can dance on it,” she explained.

Affleck acknowledged that the conversation shifted his perspective. “I remember that day going like, ‘Whoa. I really have a lot that I can learn from this person,’” he said.

Washington’s insistence on clear boundaries carries additional weight after her experience on Django Unchained. Jamie Foxx recently revealed that Quentin Tarantino’s original script contained a scene in which both Django and Broomhilda were raped.

Foxx said he and Washington pushed for its removal because “movies are forever” and they wanted to protect her as she prepared to become Olivia Pope on Scandal.

Related Stories

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington play husband and wife Mark and Abigail Kimball in Netflix's upcoming political thriller, 'Animals.'
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck and Kerry Washington 'Animals' Thriller Gets Netflix Premiere Date

The esteemed actors play a husband and wife duo, who will stop at nothing to reunite with their kidnapped son.

Alex Gonzalez62 days ago
Ben Affleck Reveals His 'People' Tried to Set Him Up with Shakira After J-Lo Divorce
Pop Culture

Ben Affleck Says He Had No Idea Shakira Was Floated as His Post-J.Lo Girlfriend

Ana Navarro pitched the Shakira match to Matt Damon, but Affleck says he never heard about the unlikely setup: 'I don’t get set up.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo10 days ago
Jamie Foxx Says He Pushed Quentin Tarantino to Remove Graphic Violence in 'Django Unchained' for Kerry Washington
Pop Culture

Jamie Foxx Says He Pushed to Cut Graphic ‘Django’ Scene to Protect Kerry Washington

Foxx says he pushed Quentin Tarantino to cut a graphic assault sequence, fearing it could follow Washington throughout her rising career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago

Trending

1
MusicK-Pop Newcomers A2O Lite and A2O Soul Make Their Debut With “NEON” and “SUPERSTAR”
2
SneakersAPB x Air Jordan 11 'Made for Locals': Everything You Need to Know
3
MusicThe 30 Best Chief Keef Projects, Ranked
4
MusicUsher and Chris Brown Cancel Tour Dates Ahead of Brown's London Sentencing
5
Pop CultureThe Next 'Paranormal Activity' Returns to the Home Where Series Started
6
SneakersThe Air Jordan 'Space Jam' Collection Is Dropping at Foot Locker

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App