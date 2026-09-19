Alan Ritchson in Talks to Star in Sony's 'Helldivers' Movie

Alan Ritchson is in talks to join the cast of Helldivers, Sony's big-screen adaptation of the immensely popular PS5 video game.

According to Deadline, the Reacher star's potential involvement comes after Jason Momoa exited the film, leaving Sony Pictures to move fast on finding his replacement.

Set be directed by Justin Lin, with additional casting to be announced, Momoa was previously revealed to be the lead in Helldivers back in February before his exit in June, which has been attributed to creative differences by sources.

Ritchson is currently on screen in the fourth season of Reacher on Prime Video. He has a stacked resume of action credits since, among them Fast X, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and Netflix's War Machine.

Starring in Helldivers would be big for Ritchson, especially with how popular its 2024 game, Helldivers 2, was. It sold more than 12 million units across PS5 and PC in its first four months after its 2024 launch, then expanded to Xbox.