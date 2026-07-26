Alan Ritchson Confirms He's in Talks With DC to Play Non-Batman Character

Alan Ritchson has officially pumped the brakes on any talk involving him playing Batman in the future.

Speaking on the Reacher panel on Sunday (July 26), the final day of San Diego Comic-Con, the actor told the crowd he feels compelled to put years of Batman casting chatter to rest, revealing that his ongoing talks with DC Studios have pivoted to a different character entirely.

"I feel like I have to address this because it comes up all the time. I don't ever wanna lead somebody on," Ritchson said. "I've had a lot of conversations with DC about what to do because we would like to work together."

While explaining that he's of the mindset of "never say never" as it pertains to "maybe" playing Batman in the future, Ritchson said he doesn't think it's "in the cards" for him because he and DC are "having conversations about another character."