Dave Filoni Says 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' Isn't Being Made ‘Right Now’

Dave Filoni has finally addressed The Hunt for Ben Solo, but fans hoping to see Adam Driver return to the Star Wars universe shouldn't expect the project anytime soon. The Lucasfilm co-president and chief creative officer was asked about the shelved Ben Solo movie while speaking with Variety on the D23 red carpet Saturday. Filoni acknowledged the project but carefully stopped short of saying it would never happen. "You know, someone was gonna ask me that in this line. I'm surprised it took this long, so that's really cool," Filoni said. "But you know, we're not making that picture right now, that's all I can say."

Filoni reportedly accompanied his answer with a Jedi mind-trick hand gesture before offering another message to fans campaigning for the movie. "It's not here, you won't find it here. The force is not with us in that regard; I love the love you feel for it," he said. The Hunt for Ben Solo was developed over approximately two years by Driver, director Steven Soderbergh and screenwriter Rebecca Blunt. The proposed film would have taken place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and explored Ben Solo's story following his apparent death in the 2019 movie. The project reportedly received support within Lucasfilm from Kathleen Kennedy, Filoni and Cary Beck before reaching Disney executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman. According to Driver, Disney leadership couldn't get past one major issue: Ben Solo had already died. "They didn't see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that," Driver told the Associated Press last year.