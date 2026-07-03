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Taylor Sheridan Says 'Bad Santa' Was His Secret 'Landman' Blueprint
From Boomtown podcast to West Texas chaos, Sheridan reveals how real oil-field stories and a foul-mouthed Santa shaped the character of Tommy Norris.
SantaCon Organizer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Over $1 Million of Charity Proceeds
Steven Pildes allegedly used the money meant for charity on “concert tickets, fine dining, luxury vacations, and home renovations.”
Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being ‘F*cking Rude,’ Acted Like ‘Such a B*tch’ During ‘Santa Clauses’ Shoot
Casey Wilson appeared on one episode of the Disney series, playing the adult version of a character from the original 1994 film.
Coca-Cola Wants Everyone To Find Their Inner Santa This Christmas
The countdown to Xmas starts now.
Santa Claus Impersonator Arrested on Sexual Assault, Drug Charges
A 71-year-old Santa Claus impersonator in the Quebec City area has been arrested by provincial police on multiple sexual assault and drug related charges.
Santa Shortage: Company Says 'Vast Majority' of Its 335 Santas Who Died Over Last Year Were COVID-Related
While the holiday season is finally among us, some experts have indicated that there’s a shortage of people willing to do appearances as Santa Claus.
'Jumanji’ Director Making Dwayne Johnson Film Producer Conceived as ‘Hobbs & Shaw Meets Miracle on 34th Street'
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to star in a holiday film for Amazon tentatively titled 'Red One,' with director Jake Kasdan at the helm.
Dr. Fauci Says He Went to North Pole to Vaccinate Santa Claus: 'He Is Good to Go'
Dr. Anthony Fauci participated in a recent 'Sesame Street' town hall event, during which he was asked by a few of Elmo's friends about Santa's status.
Santa and Mrs. Claus Test Positive for COVID-19 After Taking Photos With 50 Children
Don't worry about the real Santa Claus. According to Dr. Fauci, the real Santa—i.e. not these mall variety knockoffs—has "good innate immunity."
Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Savage Santa" Christmas Remix With James Corden
Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden performed a new remix of "Savage," where Corden dressed as Santa and the pair flipped the lyrics for a Christmas theme.
People Are Scheming to Kidnap Santa Claus After Dr. Fauci Says He Has 'Innate Immunity' to COVID-19
Santa, who is as real as you or me, has been confirmed by Dr. Fauci to boast "innate immunity." Naturally, this means we must kidnap him and take his blood.
Lil Nas X Returns With Music Video for New Song "Holiday"
This weekend, Lil Nas X is teaming up with the Roblox team for a state-of-the-art virtual live concert experience featuring the new song and more.
Lil Nas X Is the New Santa in Michael J. Fox-Featuring Trailer for Upcoming Single "Holiday"
Lil Nas X has a new single out on Friday. To announce it, X has released a trailer featuring a drunken Santa Claus being booted from a saloon.
Health Agency Calls Off COVID-19 Vaccine Ad Campaign Set to Feature Santa Claus
A federal health agency has abandoned an initiative that would employ Santa Clauses, Mrs. Clauses, and elves to promote coronavirus vaccines to the public.
Walmart Sorry if Cocaine Santa Sweater Caused ‘Any Unintended Offense’
But how else could he pull a global all-nighter?
Beyoncé Releases Holiday-Themed Merch Collection
Just in time for the holidays, Beyoncé has unleashed a festive merch collection.
‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Reveals Final Season Is ‘One Very Long Christmas Special’
USA's ambitious hacker drama will end after its upcoming fourth season.
Donald Trump Asks Boy If He Believes in Santa: 'Because at Seven It's Marginal, Right?'
Melania Trump was also there.