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Taylor Sheridan Says Billy Bob Thornton's Role in 'Bad Santa' Inspired 'Landman' Lead Casting
Pop Culture

Taylor Sheridan Says 'Bad Santa' Was His Secret 'Landman' Blueprint

From Boomtown podcast to West Texas chaos, Sheridan reveals how real oil-field stories and a foul-mouthed Santa shaped the character of Tommy Norris.

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
Revelers gather wearing holiday character costumes in Jack Doyle's during the SantaCon bar crawl on December 13, 2025 in New York City. Attendees of the annual event gather in Midtown before dispersing to participating bars across Manhattan.
Life

SantaCon Organizer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Over $1 Million of Charity Proceeds

Steven Pildes allegedly used the money meant for charity on “concert tickets, fine dining, luxury vacations, and home renovations.”

Kris Seavers92 days ago
casey wilson and tim allen pictured
Pop Culture

Casey Wilson Accuses Tim Allen of Being ‘F*cking Rude,’ Acted Like ‘Such a B*tch’ During ‘Santa Clauses’ Shoot

Casey Wilson appeared on one episode of the Disney series, playing the adult version of a character from the original 1994 film.

Trace William Cowen952 days ago
Pop Culture

Coca-Cola Wants Everyone To Find Their Inner Santa This Christmas

The countdown to Xmas starts now.

Claudia Cagna980 days ago
Quebec City Santa Impersonator
Life

Santa Claus Impersonator Arrested on Sexual Assault, Drug Charges

A 71-year-old Santa Claus impersonator in the Quebec City area has been arrested by provincial police on multiple sexual assault and drug related charges.

Erik Leijon1359 days ago
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Santa claus stock photo, holding out a gift
Life

Santa Shortage: Company Says 'Vast Majority' of Its 335 Santas Who Died Over Last Year Were COVID-Related

While the holiday season is finally among us, some experts have indicated that there’s a shortage of people willing to do appearances as Santa Claus.

Joe Price1683 days ago
Dwayne Johnson at Jumanji Premiere
Pop Culture

'Jumanji’ Director Making Dwayne Johnson Film Producer Conceived as ‘Hobbs & Shaw Meets Miracle on 34th Street'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is slated to star in a holiday film for Amazon tentatively titled 'Red One,' with director Jake Kasdan at the helm.

tara mahadevan1721 days ago
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Life

Dr. Fauci Says He Went to North Pole to Vaccinate Santa Claus: 'He Is Good to Go'

Dr. Anthony Fauci participated in a recent 'Sesame Street' town hall event, during which he was asked by a few of Elmo's friends about Santa's status.

Trace William Cowen2033 days ago
santa
Life

Santa and Mrs. Claus Test Positive for COVID-19 After Taking Photos With 50 Children

Don't worry about the real Santa Claus. According to Dr. Fauci, the real Santa—i.e. not these mall variety knockoffs—has "good innate immunity."

Trace William Cowen2038 days ago
meg savage remix
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Savage Santa" Christmas Remix With James Corden

Megan Thee Stallion and James Corden performed a new remix of "Savage," where Corden dressed as Santa and the pair flipped the lyrics for a Christmas theme.

tara mahadevan2039 days ago
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Life

People Are Scheming to Kidnap Santa Claus After Dr. Fauci Says He Has 'Innate Immunity' to COVID-19

Santa, who is as real as you or me, has been confirmed by Dr. Fauci to boast "innate immunity." Naturally, this means we must kidnap him and take his blood.

Trace William Cowen2061 days ago
nas x holiday
Music

Lil Nas X Returns With Music Video for New Song "Holiday"

This weekend, Lil Nas X is teaming up with the Roblox team for a state-of-the-art virtual live concert experience featuring the new song and more.

Trace William Cowen2072 days ago
x
Music

Lil Nas X Is the New Santa in Michael J. Fox-Featuring Trailer for Upcoming Single "Holiday"

Lil Nas X has a new single out on Friday. To announce it, X has released a trailer featuring a drunken Santa Claus being booted from a saloon.

Trace William Cowen2075 days ago
santa clause vaccine
Life

Health Agency Calls Off COVID-19 Vaccine Ad Campaign Set to Feature Santa Claus

A federal health agency has abandoned an initiative that would employ Santa Clauses, Mrs. Clauses, and elves to promote coronavirus vaccines to the public.

tara mahadevan2090 days ago
coke
Life

Walmart Sorry if Cocaine Santa Sweater Caused ‘Any Unintended Offense’

But how else could he pull a global all-nighter?

Trace William Cowen2411 days ago
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beyonce merch
Style

Beyoncé Releases Holiday-Themed Merch Collection

Just in time for the holidays, Beyoncé has unleashed a festive merch collection.

Joe Price2423 days ago
mr robot
Pop Culture

‘Mr. Robot’ Creator Reveals Final Season Is ‘One Very Long Christmas Special’

USA's ambitious hacker drama will end after its upcoming fourth season.

Trace William Cowen2635 days ago

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