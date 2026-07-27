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Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

The Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide releases in September.

Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide
The Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide releases in September. Via Nike

Hyperice and Nike have unveiled their latest recovery footwear with the debut of the Air Zoom Hyperslide.

The Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide is the second retail release between the two entities. Their first recovery footwear, the Hyperboot, arrived in May 2025 and was designed to help athletes accelerate warm-up and recovery for training.

Sticking to the recovery ethos, the Air Zoom Hyperslide is designed to help the wearer’s feet feel relaxed and recover on the go. In addition to the slides themselves, each pair comes with Hyperice’s magnetic Pods to help power the heat and vibration functionalities of the slides.

Ahead of its launch in September, here’s everything you need to know about the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide.

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Who is Hyperice?

Hyperice is a recovery-focused technology company that was founded by Anthony Katz in 2010. Their most notable products include handheld massage guns, compression leg systems, and thermal contrast therapy systems.

What does the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide do?

The Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide includes heat and vibration technology to aid in recovery. It’s powered by magnetically connected rechargeable Hyperslide Pods that allow wearers to adjust the temperature as well as vibration level.The slides can be walked in during the 15-minute recovery sessions.

Where and where will the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide be available?

Readers who are interested in the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide can purchase a pair beginning on September 29 at Nike.com and Hyperice.com, as well as Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the US.

What’s included in the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide?

Inside the packaging for the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide are the recovery slides as well as the magnetic Hyperslide Pods to attach to the midfoot strap for heat and vibration.

How much does the Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide cost?

The Hyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide retails for $249.

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