Timothée Chalamet Is 'Not Alone' in Animated Rom-Com f/ Selena Gomez, Aliens: What to Know
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Chalamet previously went the animation route as part of the cast of Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic.’Trace William Cowen
The wildly lucrative 'Shrek' franchise looks poised to continue its success with a 'Donkey' solo movie, plus next year's 'Shrek 5.'Trace William Cowen
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Timothée Chalamet, Dwayne Johnson Movie Rumor: Are They Actually Starring Together in A24 Thriller?
After the rumor caught fire on social media, we try to parse out the truth.Trace William Cowen
The photographer and filmmaker's star-stacked roster of collaborators is extensive.Trace William Cowen