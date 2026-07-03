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Kane Parsons in a gray suit stands in front of a wall with the word "Backrooms" on it.
Pop Culture

21-Year-Old 'Backrooms' Director Reportedly Being Eyed for A24 Deal Worth $65 Million

Kane Parsons no doubt has the upper hand in negotiations after the runaway success of his debut feature.

Trace William Cowen1 day ago
The Stokes Twins are featured in an interview with Complex News, both wearing casual outfits and smiling.
Pop Culture

Stokes Twins Explain Why YouTube Creators Are the Next Generation of Hollywood Filmmakers

The Stokes Twins tell Complex News why Hollywood is looking to YouTube for its next generation of filmmakers.

Mark Elibert7 days ago
XXXTentacion/Love and Carl Jones
Music

Exclusive: XXXTENTACION-Inspired Animated Feature 'Make Out Hill' Announced

The feature marks a partnership between X’s estate and the Martian Blueberry animation studio.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
Idris Elba in a white jacket smiling at an event with a "Masters of the Universe" backdrop.
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Says James Bond Rumor Was 'Never Legit,' Argues Black 007 Wouldn't Work in 'Some Markets'

As of May of this year, the search for the next Bond was officially underway.

Trace William Cowen40 days ago
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Christopher Nolan in a suit holding a microphone stands against a dark blue background, speaking.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Launches Site Allowing Users to Preview Each Theatrical Format, From IMAX to Beyond

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' follow-up is hitting multiple theatrical formats in July.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
Christopher Nolan at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Photocall during CinemaCon 2026, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan on Not Having a Smartphone, Email: 'It's Getting Harder'

The two-time Academy Award winner said he receives a "load of printed emails."

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Owen Wilson on stage in a graphic sweatshirt, arms raised, holding a microphone, with rain falling around them.
Pop Culture

'Rolling Loud' Movie f/ Owen Wilson, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and More: Watch the Teaser Trailer

The film's story is loosely inspired by a real-life incident involving director Jeremy Garelick.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Michael Jackson in a glittery jacket making a peace sign; Bob Fosse holding an Oscar statue, smiling in a tuxedo.
Music

Michael Jackson’s Influences, Including Bob Fosse and Cab Calloway: A Closer Look

Fosse's 'The Little Prince,' specifically, proved hugely influential on MJ's work, as did the legendary Calloway.

Trace William Cowen65 days ago
Keke Palmer and the cast of ‘I Love Boosters’ pose in a studio
Pop Culture

Exclusive: 'I Love Boosters' Stars Keke Palmer, Naomi Ackie, and More Reveal Their Favorite Songs

Boots Riley's 'I Love Boosters' is in theaters next month.

Trace William Cowen81 days ago
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Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino at a "Django Unchained" event, with a red background. Tarantino is playfully pointing.
Pop Culture

'Django Unchained' and 'Zorro' Crossover Movie in the Works: What to Know

The film is based on the 'Django/Zorro' comic series, co-written by Tarantino.

Trace William Cowen82 days ago
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 14: Timothée Chalamet attends Warner Bros. "The Big Picture" CinemaCon 2026 at Caesars Palace on April 14, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Says Watchmaking Is ‘Sibling to Filmmaking’ in Brand Partnership Announcement

The Academy Award-nominated actor has been named as ambassador and creative adviser for timepiece brand Urban Jürgensen.

Jaelani Turner-Williams87 days ago
Jacob & Co. "The Godfather" watch in rose gold with black leather strap, featuring film-themed engravings and intricate details.
Style

'The Godfather Part II' Inspires Jacob & Co's New $440,000 Musical Timepiece

Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo considers the new watch "a worthy sequel" in its own right.

Trace William Cowen101 days ago

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