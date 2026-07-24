Topher Grace

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Comedian Chris Rock speaking into a microphone, wearing glasses and a suit, gesturing with his hand at an event.
Pop Culture

Chris Rock Returns to Directing for A24's 'Misty Green' f/ Rosalind Eleazar and More: Watch Trailer

Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock himself also star.

Trace William Cowen3 days ago
'That '70s Show' stars attend 2006 wrap party in Hollywood
Pop Culture

'That '70s Show' Stars to Reprise Roles in Netflix Spinoff 'That '90s Show'

More than 15 years after the series finale of 'That ‘70s Show' aired, Netflix is developing 'That ‘90s Show,' a spinoff of the hit Fox series.

Brad Callas1546 days ago
Topher Grace resized
Pop Culture

Angry Viewer Tells Topher Grace His 'BlacKkKlansman' Role Will 'Ruin Race Relations'

In Spike Lee's new film, Grace plays the KKK leader duped by detective Ron Stallworth. The role angered one anonymous caller, who tracked down his phone number and called Grace a gay slur.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2901 days ago
Topher Grace
Pop Culture

Topher Grace Knows Tom Hardy's Venom Will Beat Whatever He Was Doing in 'Spider-Man 3'

Topher Grace infamously portrayed Eddie Brock/Venom in the final movie in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy all the way back in 2007, but he's happy with Tom Hardy taking on the role in the upcoming film 'Venom.'

Joe Price2909 days ago

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