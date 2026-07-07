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Pop Culture
Chris Rock Returns to Directing for A24's 'Misty Green' f/ Rosalind Eleazar and More: Watch Trailer
Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, Topher Grace, and Rock himself also star.
Trace William Cowen8 minutes ago