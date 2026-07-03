Directors

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Kane Parsons in a gray suit stands in front of a wall with the word "Backrooms" on it.
Pop Culture

21-Year-Old 'Backrooms' Director Reportedly Being Eyed for A24 Deal Worth $65 Million

Kane Parsons no doubt has the upper hand in negotiations after the runaway success of his debut feature.

Trace William Cowen13 hours ago
(L-R) Adam McKay and Will Ferrell.
Pop Culture

Adam McKay Says He's 'Open to the Idea' of Reconnecting With Will Ferrell After Fallout

The 'Anchorman' director said that he and Ferrell 'always got along great in the past.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
Inde Navarrette in a white outfit poses on the red carpet at the "Jackass: Best and Last" event with a skull and crutches logo behind her.
Pop Culture

Inde Navarrette Wants to Work With Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler After 'Obsession' Acclaim

The 25-year-old breakout star of Curry Barker’s history-making hit would also like to work with Matt Damon.

Trace William Cowen23 days ago
Martin Scorsese's Daughter Hits Back at Online Trolls Who Accuse Her of Being a Fat Nepo Baby
Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese’s Daughter Francesca Claps Back at Nepo Baby Hate and Fat-Shaming

Francesca Scorsese calls out brutal fat-shaming, owns her privilege, and opens up about chasing acting roles as Martin Scorsese’s daughter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Christopher Nolan at the Universal Pictures and Focus Features Photocall during CinemaCon 2026, the official convention of Cinema United, at The Dolby Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan on Not Having a Smartphone, Email: 'It's Getting Harder'

The two-time Academy Award winner said he receives a "load of printed emails."

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
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Owen Wilson on stage in a graphic sweatshirt, arms raised, holding a microphone, with rain falling around them.
Pop Culture

'Rolling Loud' Movie f/ Owen Wilson, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and More: Watch the Teaser Trailer

The film's story is loosely inspired by a real-life incident involving director Jeremy Garelick.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Beyoncé holding a Grammy award, wearing a sparkling gold dress and gloves, speaking at a microphone.
Music

Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade: Director’s Cut’ to Screen at Australia’s National Museum

ACMI will screen Kahlil Joseph's rarely-seen version of the 2016 landmark visual album.

Alex Ocho59 days ago
'Landman' Director Promises that Season 3 Episodes Will Be Out 'Soon'
Pop Culture

‘Landman’ Director Says Season 3 Could Arrive Sooner Than Expected

Inside Stephen Kay’s rapid-fire plan to cut episodes while cameras roll — and why Paramount+ thinks this could be ‘Landman’s’ biggest season yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
Kid Cudi smiling in a denim jacket, and Robert Pattinson in a suit with a serious expression.
Music

Kid Cudi Invites Robert Pattinson & More to ‘Doe’ Screening: 'Everyone Loved It'

Kid Cudi’s directorial debut ‘Doe’ earns strong early praise at an intimate screening attended by Robert Pattinson and friends and collaborators.

Mark Elibert91 days ago
'Men in Black' Director Said Vincent D'Onofrio's Performance in the Film was 'Horrible'
Pop Culture

Vincent D’Onofrio Thought He Was Fired After ‘Men in Black’ Director’s Brutal Reaction

Inside the tense barn scene, the no-notes rule, and how D'Onofrio's 'horrible' take on Edgar the Bug became a defining Men in Black performance.

Bernadette Giacomazzo94 days ago
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A boy morphing into a blue alien creature with antennae, set against an orange sky background.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Is Helping Bring 'Animorphs' Franchise Back to TV

The 'Sinners' director is an executive producer on a new 'Animorphs' series in development at Disney+.

Trace William Cowen106 days ago
A close-up of a golden Oscar statuette, symbolizing the prestigious film award, with a blurred background.
Pop Culture

Oscars 2026 Winners: 'Sinners,' 'One Battle After Another,' and More

'Sinners' is the most-nominated of this year's titles, setting a new Academy record.

Trace William Cowen124 days ago
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs live on stage at Accor Arena on March 11, 2026 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

RZA Announces Launch of Distribution Label 36 Cinema Ahead of 'One Spoonful of Chocolate' Release

The producer and media tycoon's upcoming flick, 'One Spoonful of Chocolate,' drops in theaters on May 1.

Jaelani Turner-Williams127 days ago
Ryan Coogler in a suit stands in front of a Santa Barbara International Film Festival backdrop.
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Reimagined as Charming Sleep Paralysis Demon in Hilarious TikTok Skit

The 'Sinners' filmmaker serves as the inspiration for a new skit that's going viral ahead of the 2026 Oscars.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Quentin Tarantino in a leather jacket at an event, and Rosanna Arquette in a plaid shirt and oversized jacket making a peace sign.
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino on Rosanna Arquette's Criticism of N-Word in Films: 'Lack of Class, No Less Honor'

"It would appear the objective was accomplished," Tarantino said.

Trace William Cowen130 days ago
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