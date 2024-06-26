No, Nashville’s Viral 'Hawk Tuah' Star Has Not Inked Deal With United Talent Agency

Has Hailey Welch, a.k.a. the originator of the oft-cited rallying cry "hawk tuah," parlayed her recent viral megasuccess into a United Talent Agency deal? No. At least, that’s the word from TMZ.

As you’ve no doubt seen by now, the woman in question rocketed into the lexicon after appearing in a Tim & Dee TV video. The Nashville-shot clip sees Welch being asked to name the "one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time," resulting in the global debut of the aforementioned "hawk tuah" phrase.

"Oh, you gotta give hm that hawk tuah and spit on that thang," Welch advised, as the lights on the front of WannaB’s Karaoke Bar on Broadway shined in the background. "You get me?"

People did, in fact, get her, as "hawk tuah" has been inescapable on social media ever since. Undeniable popularity aside, however, TMZ cited "sources with direct knowledge" of the situation on Wednesday as stating that any chatter of Welch inking a UTA deal are inaccurate.

Complex has reached out to UTA for further comment. This story may be updated.

Pointed out in the piece is that Welch does indeed have a deal with Fathead Threads, based in Lewisburg, and it's (expectedly) proven to be a successful one. As of this writing, both the signed and unsigned versions of the brand's Hawk Tuah Leather Patch Hat. The patch on the hat is inspired by presidential campaign banners and reads, "Hawk Tuah '24: Spit on That Thang."

For those unfamiliar, the Broadway area of Nashville is rife with potential for undeniable viral moments like this one. If you're up for the chaos, and fully accept it as such, the experience can be a hell of a lot of fun, even if you opt to keep the general sense of intoxication at a distance by opting to stay squarely in people-watching mode. Just watch out for flying chairs.