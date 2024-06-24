Joe Rogan Is Shocked By How Quickly the 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Blew Up

Joe Rogan is both shocked and overjoyed by the "Hawk Tuah" girl going viral thanks to a brief interview clip that surfaced earlier this month.

On a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcast host brought up the viral success of the woman featured in a brief on-the-streets interview in Nashville with content creators Tim and Dee TV. "What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" she was asked in the infamous clip. "Oh, you have got to give it that 'hawk tuah' and spit on that thang, you get me?" she replied.

Rogan says it's clips like this that he loves to see go viral. "I love moments like that, where one weird video, it's so funny that the whole world sees," he shared, as seen in the video above. "Especially the way she says it. She’s not pretending." He suggested that she might even have "a black belt in spitting on dicks."

The woman, since identified as Hailey Welch, became a viral sensation overnight after the video started to circulate earlier this month. "She's probably panicking," Rogan said of her newfound success. His guest, comedian Brian Simpson, said that she's since partnered with clothing brand Fathead Threads to sell merchandise.

"Oh, I need to buy a shirt," Rogan added. "I wonder how much money she’s making off of this? Is it smart that she jumped right on it, because you gotta think it’s only been a few days. ... She’s about to make some TikTok videos, just sitting there with a cup of coffee on the porch, like ‘let me tell you something. It's real.'"

Check out what Rogan had to say above.