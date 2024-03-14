Twitter Users Unite to Prove Why TikTok Shouldn’t Get Banned

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that might ban the beloved video app, but users clearly aren't ready to say goodbye.

Mar 14, 2024
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The end of the road for TikTok could be here, at least in the United States.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday requiring ByteDance, the Beijing-headquartered parent company of TikTok, to sell the popular social media platform or face a ban over national security concerns. As Complex’s Tara Mahadevan reports, the vote was decisive with 352 in favor and 65 against, with the bill having mixed support across party lines.

While politicians and ordinary citizens alike are arguing why TikTok should get the chop, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) are making a strong case about why it should stay, highlighting the most hilarious moments to come from the app. Check out some of the best TikToks below courtesy of @destroynectar's simple prompt: "What video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?"

Twitter: @OhNoItsAndrew95

Twitter: @StolenDans

Twitter: @CeraGibson

Twitter: @nicoisking

Twitter: @misskylahunter

Twitter: @Amaznliya

Twitter: @LiamPierce

Twitter: @_kairoooo

Twitter: @UltimaShadowX

Twitter: @bornxgoat

Twitter: @vctrahll

Twitter: @Katlego_Moncho

Twitter: @quietn0w

While TikTok can be a place for everyday humor, it’s also a widely used platform for national news and political commentary on both sides of the coin, perhaps at the detriment of politicians everywhere.

Twitter: @JessicaLBurbank

Twitter: @JinxPress

Twitter: @Youngm831

TikTok’s fate now lies in the hands of the Senate. If they approve of the ban, the U.S. will join other countries such as Nepal, India, and Kyrgyzstan in effectively banning the app, per NBC News.

