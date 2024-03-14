Twitter Users Unite to Prove Why TikTok Shouldn’t Get Banned

The end of the road for TikTok could be here, at least in the United States.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday requiring ByteDance, the Beijing-headquartered parent company of TikTok, to sell the popular social media platform or face a ban over national security concerns. As Complex’s Tara Mahadevan reports, the vote was decisive with 352 in favor and 65 against, with the bill having mixed support across party lines.

While politicians and ordinary citizens alike are arguing why TikTok should get the chop, users on X (formerly known as Twitter) are making a strong case about why it should stay, highlighting the most hilarious moments to come from the app. Check out some of the best TikToks below courtesy of @destroynectar's simple prompt: "What video is the reason they shouldn’t ban TikTok?"