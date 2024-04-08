Morgan Wallen Arrested After Chair He Allegedly Threw From Roof of 6-Story Nashville Bar Lands Near Cops

Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville this weekend after police say he threw a chair from the roof of fellow country star Eric Church’s six-story bar.
In a statement shared Monday morning, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the 30-year-old “Last Night” artist was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
According to police, the allegedly hurled chair in question landed “close to two MNPD officers” down on Broadway. Church’s recently opened Chief’s sits at the corner of Second and Broadway and will soon be joined amid the downtown area’s perma-packed slew of honky tonks by Wallen’s own This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen.
Footage from Wallen's arrest showed him being placed in cuffs and ultimately into the back of a cop car. Officers are seen laughing, as are passersby.
“At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct," Worrick Robinson, Wallen's attorney of record, told Complex in an email on Monday. "He is cooperating fully with authorities.”
Complex has also reached out to the MNPD. This story may be updated.
In 2020, Wallen, who recently joined Drake in the Theo Skudra-directed video for the For All the Dogs: Scary Hours cut "You Broke My Heart," was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges in connection with an incident that took place at another celeb-branded bar downtown, i.e. that of "Bawitdaba" artist Kid Rock.
One year later, TMZ shared footage of Wallen using the n-word following a late night out in Nashville with a group of friends. Wallen issued an apology shortly after saying there were "no excuses" for his use of "an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back."
Wallen was up for Male Video of the Year at Sunday night's CMT Music Awards in Austin, Texas for the aforementioned liquor-centered hit "Last Night," though he ultimately lost out to Jelly Roll's "Need a Favor," directed by Patrick Tohill.