Morgan Wallen Arrested After Chair He Allegedly Threw From Roof of 6-Story Nashville Bar Lands Near Cops

Morgan Wallen was arrested in Nashville this weekend after police say he threw a chair from the roof of fellow country star Eric Church’s six-story bar.

In a statement shared Monday morning, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the 30-year-old “Last Night” artist was booked on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to police, the allegedly hurled chair in question landed “close to two MNPD officers” down on Broadway. Church’s recently opened Chief’s sits at the corner of Second and Broadway and will soon be joined amid the downtown area’s perma-packed slew of honky tonks by Wallen’s own This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen.

Footage from Wallen's arrest showed him being placed in cuffs and ultimately into the back of a cop car. Officers are seen laughing, as are passersby.