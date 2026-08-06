Former Rockstar Dev Says Another ‘GTA 6’ Delay Wouldn’t Surprise Him

Key Takeaways
- Former Rockstar animator Mike York says he “would not be shocked at all” if the November 19, 2026 release date for GTA 6 is delayed again, stressing he has no inside knowledge and is speaking only from past experience on GTA 5.
- York argues Rockstar has enough trust and leverage with players to push the game “six more months if they have to” in order to fix bugs or polish missions, saying a delay wouldn’t hurt the studio.
- Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick continues to insist GTA 6 is locked for November 19, 2026 despite previous slips from a fall 2025 target and reports the billion‑dollar project only recently became content complete, as Rockstar pursues what Zelnick calls “perfection.”
The countdown to GTA 6 is still on, but a former Rockstar Games developer says fans shouldn't assume the November 19 release date is untouchable. Mike York, who previously worked as an animator at Rockstar, says another delay wouldn't surprise him if the studio believes more time is needed to finish the game.
Speaking to Indy100 about Rockstar's development process, York stressed that his comments are based on his past experience rather than inside knowledge of the current project. “Personally, after being there and working on GTA 5, I don't currently work there, so I can't give a confidence based on that,” he said. “But based on my previous experience, they could delay it again. Straight up, they could delay it again. They can.”
York argued that Rockstar has earned enough trust from players to prioritize quality over hitting a release window. “They can do whatever they want, and people will wait right now,” he said. “If they need to do what they need to do, they'll do it.”
He added that if the studio reaches November and determines “this final mission... is still not looking very good” or there are unresolved bugs, “they'll push it six more months if they have to.”
“I would not be shocked at all,” York continued. “I don't think it would hurt them or anything.” York later clarified on X that he doesn’t think Rockstar will delay the game again, but said he wouldn’t be surprised if it did.
The comments come despite repeated assurances from Take-Two Interactive that GTA 6 remains on schedule. CEO Strauss Zelnick has repeatedly reaffirmed the November 19, 2026 launch date, most recently telling interviewers, “November 19th, I do know. It's been announced.”
The company has continued to list the game on that date in investor materials while preparing to ramp up marketing ahead of release.
Even so, the title has already experienced multiple delays. Rockstar originally targeted a fall 2025 launch before moving the game to May 2026 and later to its current November release. Zelnick has since acknowledged that GTA 6 ended up “about 18 months behind the original date,” suggesting the project was once internally aiming for an even earlier launch.
Earlier reports also indicated the game was still not "content complete" during development, with teams continuing to finalize missions before shifting fully into bug fixing and polish.
The game's massive scope has only intensified scrutiny. Reports have estimated development costs exceeding $1 billion, while Take-Two has repeatedly emphasized that Rockstar is being given the resources needed to deliver what Zelnick has described as “perfection.”
The publisher has also maintained that generative AI is not being used to create the game's core content, instead relying on Rockstar's traditional handcrafted approach.
For now, GTA 6 is still set to arrive on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.