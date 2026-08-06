Former Rockstar Dev Says Another ‘GTA 6’ Delay Wouldn’t Surprise Him

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick continues to insist GTA 6 is locked for November 19, 2026 despite previous slips from a fall 2025 target and reports the billion‑dollar project only recently became content complete, as Rockstar pursues what Zelnick calls “perfection.”

York argues Rockstar has enough trust and leverage with players to push the game “six more months if they have to” in order to fix bugs or polish missions, saying a delay wouldn’t hurt the studio.

Former Rockstar animator Mike York says he “would not be shocked at all” if the November 19, 2026 release date for GTA 6 is delayed again, stressing he has no inside knowledge and is speaking only from past experience on GTA 5.

The countdown to GTA 6 is still on, but a former Rockstar Games developer says fans shouldn't assume the November 19 release date is untouchable. Mike York, who previously worked as an animator at Rockstar, says another delay wouldn't surprise him if the studio believes more time is needed to finish the game. Speaking to Indy100 about Rockstar's development process, York stressed that his comments are based on his past experience rather than inside knowledge of the current project. “Personally, after being there and working on GTA 5, I don't currently work there, so I can't give a confidence based on that,” he said. “But based on my previous experience, they could delay it again. Straight up, they could delay it again. They can.”

York argued that Rockstar has earned enough trust from players to prioritize quality over hitting a release window. “They can do whatever they want, and people will wait right now,” he said. “If they need to do what they need to do, they'll do it.” He added that if the studio reaches November and determines “this final mission... is still not looking very good” or there are unresolved bugs, “they'll push it six more months if they have to.” “I would not be shocked at all,” York continued. “I don't think it would hurt them or anything.” York later clarified on X that he doesn’t think Rockstar will delay the game again, but said he wouldn’t be surprised if it did.