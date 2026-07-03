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The best teen tv shows and high school series to watch right now, including 'Euphoria,’ 'Gossip Girl,’ 'Marvel's Runaways,’ and 'Riverdale.’MattBarone
Music
Lil Yachty Shares Screenshot of Time Drake Left Him on Read After Texting About ‘Degrassi’ Role
Lil Yachty shared a screenshot of texts he sent to Drake about 'Degrassi,' with Drizzy evidently opting not to reply to his "Oprah's Bank Account" collaborator.tara mahadevan
Pop Culture
Wheelchairs 4 Kids Organization Responds to Drake's Alleged Past 'Degrassi' Wheelchair Concerns
After a 'Degrassi' writer opened up about Drake’s alleged concern with his character using a wheelchair, the organization Wheelchairs 4 Kids has responded.Brenton Blanchet
Here are Drake's finest moments as an actor, from 'Degrassi' to 'Anchorman 2' to 'Think Like a Man Too.'Calum Marsh