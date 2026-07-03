Degrassi

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Drake clapping at a sports event; Nelly Furtado in a red and black dress on a red carpet.
Music

Drake Inducts Nelly Furtado Into Canadian Music Hall of Fame at Junos: 'Nobody Deserves It More'

Drake also used the opportunity to playfully chide the Junos for previously snubbing 'Take Care,' as well as teased his upcoming 'Iceman' album.

Trace William Cowen111 days ago
6ix9ine and Drake
Music

6ix9ine Says Drake Can't Be a Snitch: 'I Don't Consider Him a Street N***a'

In 2009, Drake reportedly gave a statement to police after he was robbed in Toronto.

tara mahadevan257 days ago
Drake, wearing a black T-shirt, smiles on stage with a warm orange and red background.
Music

Drake Reflects on the 'Wild Journey' That Started on Degrassi in 'Whatever it Takes' Doc Trailer

Drake opens up in the new documentary 'Degrassi: Whatever It Takes' about how his career journey began on the iconic teen drama.

Mark Elibert325 days ago
Drake at the Toronto International Film Festival, wearing a brown leather jacket, posing against a backdrop with TIFF logos.
Music

Drake Looks Back at His 'Degrassi' Years In New Doc Premiering at TIFF

Drizzy revisits his TV roots in a new documentary exploring the iconic teen show's impact and legacy.

Mark Elibert356 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Internet Is Getting Nostalgic With "Who Got That One Degrassi Clip" Tweet

It turns out everyone does have that one Degrassi clip.

Erik Leijon904 days ago
Music

Drake Posts Degrassi Photo Dressed As Michael Jackson As He Ties MJ For No. 1's

Drake referenced an old episode of Degrassi: The Next Generation where he dressed as The King of Pop for a school party.

Erik Leijon1005 days ago
Pop Culture

Degrassi Actors And Writers Say They've Received Zero Residuals From Streaming

It's still unclear as to when or if streaming services will agree to a deal with the WGA or the SAG-AFTRA.

Louis Pavlakos1046 days ago
Music

Drake on His 'Biggest Fear' Being 'All This Is for Nothing,' Shares Story About Getting High for First Time at '13 or 14'

Drake has shared a story about getting high before an early TV role audition when he was "13 or 14."

Joe Price1109 days ago
Cast of Degrassi: Next Generation celebrate their 100th Episode
Pop Culture

HBO Max Pulls the Plug on 'Degrassi' Reboot as Warner CEO Says Developing Projects 'At Any Cost Is Over'

The reboot was announced at the top of the year, and was expected to debut sometime in 2023. It was among a slew of cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Joshua Espinoza1352 days ago
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Jim Jones performs at the Apollo Theater
Music

Jim Jones Didn’t Sign Drake Because He Didn’t Know What to Do With Actor ‘In a Wheelchair’ on ‘Disney Channel’

During a recent interview to promote his latest release, Jim Jones broke down the particulars about the time he passed on signing Drake to a record deal.

Brad Callas1601 days ago
A high school hallway is pictured
Pop Culture

A ‘Degrassi’ Reboot Is Coming to HBO Max

According to WildBrain president Josh Scherba, showrunners Lara Azzopardi and Julia Cohen are giving fans an "evolution" of the ‘Degrassi’ franchise.

Trace William Cowen1647 days ago
Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse
Pop Culture

‘Degrassi’ Producer Says He Was Told Drake Would Leave Unless His Character Was ‘Out of the Wheelchair’

A 'Degrassi' writer/producer claims that at one point Drake didn't want Jimmy Brooks using a wheelchair anymore, and that his rap friends thought it was "soft."

Joshua Espinoza1738 days ago
Dennis Graham attends The Mod Sèlection Champagne New Years Party
Music

Dennis Graham on Teaching Drake How to Act: 'He Had It'

"My whole thing for Drake was trying to get him to the star-level."

Xavier Hamilton2587 days ago

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