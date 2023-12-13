50 Cent on G-Unit Production Company's New Space in Louisiana: 'All Roads Lead to Shreveport'

50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Inc. has a new home.
This week, 50 gave fans a look at the production company’s facilities in the Shreveport, Louisiana area. 50’s company has been behind a number of hit projects in recent years, namely the Power franchise.
Per a report from local outlet KLAS News 12, the new G-Unit headquarters became official with a city council vote on Tuesday. During the vote, council members approved the lease of the city-owned Millennium Studios space to G-Unit. While the plans call for a $2,400 a year agreement, 50’s company is also responsible for covering the costs of maintenance and repairs.
Speaking with reporters, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor called 50 “a mighty mogul” whose presence in the Shreveport area will have positive “residual effects” for local business owners. Furthermore, Taylor added, the G-Unit space will help Shreveport in its goal to be known "again as an entertainment mecca.”
When commemorating the moment on social media, 50 Cent told fans, “All roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television.”
50 later shared a lengthier statement on the importance of this particular council vote.
"The significance of this picture is great, a Republican mayor's office and a democratic majority City Council have never voted unanimously together on anything," 50 told fans. "This picture is historic this day actually represents the future of Shreveport, betting on me is not a gamble. it’s a sure thing."
Earlier this year, 50 spoke candidly with Brian J. Roberts for Forbes about his previous fear of becoming a "one-hit wonder" in the TV space after the success of the original Power series.
"Producing a hit is not enough for me," 50 said in August.
Among the projects next on the G-Unit Film & Television agenda are the tentatively titled Prey Before You Eat with Rubicon Global Media and a TV series adaptation of Eminem's 8 Mile story. Speaking on the latter back in January, 50 said that the project was "in motion," adding that he was currently "batting a hundred."