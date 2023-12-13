50 Cent on G-Unit Production Company's New Space in Louisiana: 'All Roads Lead to Shreveport'

50 Cent’s G-Unit Film and Television Inc. has a new home.

This week, 50 gave fans a look at the production company’s facilities in the Shreveport, Louisiana area. 50’s company has been behind a number of hit projects in recent years, namely the Power franchise.

Per a report from local outlet KLAS News 12, the new G-Unit headquarters became official with a city council vote on Tuesday. During the vote, council members approved the lease of the city-owned Millennium Studios space to G-Unit. While the plans call for a $2,400 a year agreement, 50’s company is also responsible for covering the costs of maintenance and repairs.

Speaking with reporters, Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor called 50 “a mighty mogul” whose presence in the Shreveport area will have positive “residual effects” for local business owners. Furthermore, Taylor added, the G-Unit space will help Shreveport in its goal to be known "again as an entertainment mecca.”