Joey Badass’s Dad Canceled Starz Subscription After His Character Died in ‘Raising Kanan’

In the finale, Kanan shoots Ronnie, who is Nique’s brother. Do you think that's going to cause some tension between him and Raq? How do you feel about that?

Well, I think, you know, in that last scene, I think he definitely feels a way that he was not the one to put the bullet in Ronnie's head, but I think he's also been gone for so long that he might have just conjured up his own story of what really happened.

You know what I mean? I mean, understanding that Kanan and Ronnie were working together, I could only imagine it gave Unique the impression that maybe he was set up, maybe they all conspired against him. So I think his sentiment is: Revenge on everybody.

And I know that you are in production now for Season 4. Can you tell us a little bit about what fans can look forward to in Season 4?

Well, fans, I'm sorry, what they could look forward to is, you know, you gotta understand this character Unique—he was beat nearly to death, and his head was bashed in with a metal object. Bone fragments were found on the weapon. So fans got to understand that the Unique that they did know is dead and this is a totally new version of this character. I think it's gonna be interesting to see how people react to how Unique is now because this is the '90s, but you could imagine that he has some version of CTE. And he's just not the same anymore. He's not the same in his head, in his mind. He's different.

When you signed on to do Raising Kanan, did you know that Unique was going to have such an impact, or do you think that part of the reason why people gravitate to him so much is because of the way that you portray him?

Absolutely. I mean, it's funny because I was saying it the other day—if you go on the Internet, there's a whole bunch of parody videos, very funny content that people make remaking scenes of Kanan and Power.

And I have yet to see anybody do a true Unique impersonation. And I feel like what that tells me is that the character is so genuinely played, it's so authentically played, that is just like, in many ways, the character was made for me. I don't think—not to toot my own horn. [Laughs.]

No, do it!

I don't think that anybody could have played this character. There was nobody else for the job but me, you know what I'm saying? [Laughs.] I don't mean to be, you know, whatever. [Laughs.]